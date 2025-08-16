Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

MP resigns as trade envoy over controversial Cyprus visit

Afzal Khan stepped down from his position on Friday

Rob Freeman
Saturday 16 August 2025 08:32 BST
Afzal Khan
Afzal Khan

A Labour MP has resigned as the UK’s trade envoy to Turkey following controversy surrounding a visit to Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus.

Afzal Khan, who represents Manchester Rusholme, stepped down from his position on Friday, a government spokesman confirmed to the BBC.

Mr Khan said the trip to the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is not recognised by the UK Government, was to visit his nephew and to receive an honorary degree.

He said he had paid for the trip himself.

An aerial view of the divided walled city of Cyprus' capital Nicosia and the city centre in the area controlled by the Republic of Cyprus in the foreground, while the background shows the rest of Nicosia and the Kyrenia mountain range in the area under control by the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC)
An aerial view of the divided walled city of Cyprus' capital Nicosia and the city centre in the area controlled by the Republic of Cyprus in the foreground, while the background shows the rest of Nicosia and the Kyrenia mountain range in the area under control by the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) (AFP/Getty)

Turkish troops have occupied the northern section of the Mediterranean island since 1974.

Shadow foreign minister Wendy Morton told the BBC that she welcomed Mr Khan’s resignation, but said Sir Keir Starmer should have sacked him earlier.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in