Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Daisy Goodwin has suggested Daniel Korski may face further allegations of misconduct after she accused the mayoral hopeful of groping her.

The screenwriter and TV producer said she has “been contacted by other women with some very interesting stories” since alleging Mr Korski sexually assaulted her in Downing Street.

Ms Goodwin said she cannot discuss the stories about Mr Korski “for legal reasons”, but said they made her feel “entirely justified” for naming him.

Ms Goodwin, who created ITV drama Victoria, has accused Mr Korski of touching her breast a decade ago at the end of a meeting in Downing Street.

She said Mr Korski, who was then a special adviser to David Cameron and is 15 years her junior, had made an “awkwardly flirtatious” comment about her sunglasses, comparing her to Italian actress Monica Bellucci. He then rested his feet on the edge of her chair, before “leaning back so that I could get a clear view of his crotch”. As the pair stood up at the end of the meeting, Ms Goodwin said Mr Korski stepped toward her and “suddenly put his hand on my breast”.

Mr Korski has “categorically” denied any wrongdoing. “Politics can be a rough and challenging business. Unfortunately, in the midst of this demanding environment, this baseless allegation from the past has resurfaced,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

Ms Goodwin said: ‘I think we've all got we've all got to take the plunge, because otherwise this sort of behaviour will go on.’ (Getty Images)

A number of Tory MP backers of Mr Korski have now paused support for his campaign in the wake of the allegation.

Children’s minister Claire Coutinho, who previously endorsed Mr Korski in the contest, said her support is “on pause” and described Ms Goodwin’s sexual assault allegation against Mr Korski is “serious and concerning”.

Ms Coutinho said any complaint by Ms Goodwin should be “followed up swiftly”, but added that it is “a decision for Mr Korski” whether he continues to stand for election. Skills minister Robert Halfon has also paused his support while former Tory health minister Lord Bethell, who had also endorsed Mr Korski, said he is “committed to support but keeping a watchful eye”.

Speaking to the BBC, Ms Goodwin said: “People have to decide who they choose to believe.

“When something like this happens to you, you know that it has happened to you because you were there. You felt it. You felt amazed, shocked, rather humiliated.”

Asked about Mr Korski’s “categorical” denials, Ms Goodwin said: “He would say that, wouldn’t he?”

“If he had come forward and said, Oh, I’m really sorry… I might have inadvertently touched her, that would be a different story. But the fact that he’s categorical, is to me, bizarre,” she added.

Ms Goodwin submitted a formal complaint to the Cabinet Office on Tuesday, posting a screengrab on Instagram of an email receipt from the department, with the subject line: "Formal complaint about Daniel Korski Urgent".

She described finding it “quite difficult” to make a formal complaint, adding that she “had not heard from anyone” until the Times reported that she had complained. Ms Goodwin said she then received an email in response “within about 35 minutes”.

She said on Wednesday that she would be “happy to complain” to the Conservative Party as well. Tory HQ confirmed on Tuesday that it would not investigate the allegation unless it received a formal complaint.

And, urging others to speak out, Ms Goodwin said: “I think we've all got we've all got to take the plunge because otherwise this sort of behaviour will go on.”

A spokesman for Mr Korski’s campaign said:“In the strongest possible terms, Dan categorically denies any allegation of inappropriate behaviour whatsoever.

“He welcomes any investigation and will cooperate fully.”