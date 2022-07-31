Senior Tory Damian Green endorses Rishi Sunak to be next prime minister

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Conservative MP Damian Green has announced he is backing Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership race.

As the chair of the One Nation Conservatives group, Mr Green’s endorsement will provide large momentum to leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak.

Rishi Sunak will welcome the endorsement after defence secretary Ben Wallace and former leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat announced they were backing Liz Truss to be prime minister.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Westminster Hour, Mr Green said: “I think he [Rishi Sunak] would make a very very good prime minister to meet the huge challenges that we have over the next couple of years and I think hes’ in a very good position to unify the party which is an essential part of winning the next election.”

Mr Green, who was formerly working on Mr Tugendhat’s campaign for leader added: “The one thing I’ve regretted over the last few weeks is a lot of the tone of the election campaign which has got pretty personal.

“There’s been a lot of personal attacks on Rishi, I would urge everyone involved to dial it down a bit otherwise you’re writing Labour party election leaflets for the next election.”

The former deputy prime minister under Theresa May said Rishi Sunak had shown in the pandemic that he can find solutions to difficult situations.

“Rishi handled the terrible problems of the pandemic really well. It’s unarguable that the furlough scheme was a huge success,” Mr Green said. “We thought we’d come out of the pandemic with many millions unemployed but we’ve actually got a historically low unemployment rate and that shows when faced with a crisis Rishi can actually conjure up a solution which makes a real difference to millions of people and I think that’s what we need in the next prime minister.”

Mr Green said the One Nation group had a meeting on Friday with over 50 people in attendance. He revealed that there was a “small plurality” for Rishi Sunak over Liz Truss.

More follows...