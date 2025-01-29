David Cameron first on scene of fatal Ferrari crash as his security team tried to help victims
The Conservative former prime minister spotted the accident while driving past the scene in Norfolk
Former prime minister Lord David Cameron was among the first at the scene of a fatal crash at the weekend.
A man in his 30s, who was driving a red Ferrari, died when the car left the road and collided with a tree near Marlingford in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon. His passenger, a woman also in her 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to Norfolk Police.
Lord Cameron, who was on a shooting weekend nearby, drove past the scene not long after the accident.
His close protection officers left their car and found the driver of the vehicle and his passenger seriously injured in the wreckage.
The former prime minister’s team, who are trained in first aid, sought to help the casualties and called the emergency services, it is understood.
The crash happened on the B1108 Watton Road at Bow Hill at 2.55pm on Saturday and the road remained closed until 9pm while the emergency services dealt with the aftermath.
Norfolk Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or the manner of driving before it happened.
Lord Cameron served as Conservative prime minister between 2010 and 2016, when he stood down in the wake of losing the Brexit referendum.
He returned to government in 2023, when he was ennobled and agreed to serve as Rishi Sunak’s foreign secretary.