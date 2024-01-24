Cameron to push for action on ‘desperate’ Gaza situation in Middle East visit

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Cameron will meet Israeli and Palestinian leaders during a visit to the Middle East in a bid to ease the “desperate” situation in Gaza.

The foreign secretary will hold talks with Benjamin Netanyahu in which he will raise concerns about the high number of civilian casualties and call for more and faster action to get life-saving aid into the besieged enclave.

He is also expected to press the need for water, fuel and electricity to be restored as he calls for an “urgent humanitarian pause” .

And he will reiterate demands that Hamas agree to release of all hostages and give up control of Gaza, as well as hold talks with Qatar and Turkey.

He will arrive in the Middle East as tensions run high, following deadliest day for Israeli forces of the Gaza war.

President Netanyahu is also facing increasing pressure over his leadership and his handling of the war effort.

Rishi Sunak has resisted calls to back an immediate ceasefire, arguing for ‘humanitarian pauses’ to allow politicians to build a cessation in the fighting that can last.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron said: “No-one wants to see this conflict go on a moment longer than necessary. An immediate pause is now necessary to get aid in and hostages out. The situation is desperate.

“This week I am in the Middle East working with partners to help build a plan to move from that pause to a sustainable, permanent ceasefire without a return to hostilities.

“Such a plan would require Hamas to agree to the release of all hostages, Hamas to no longer be in charge of Gaza launching rocket attacks at Israel, and an agreement in place for the Palestinian Authority to return to Gaza in order to provide governance and services and, increasingly, security.”

Twenty-four people were killed on Monday in the deadliest day for Israeli forces in its three-month war against Hamas, as Palestinian casualties also continue to climb.

During his visit Lord Cameron will travel to Israel, the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as Qatar and Turkey, both key players in the region.

In Israel, the Foreign Secretary will also speak to the Israeli foreign minister as he calls for more crossing points for aid to be opened for longer.

Foreign secretary Lord Cameron (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

He will also meet President Abbas from the Palestinian Authority to highlight the UK’s long-term support for a two-state solution.

In Qatar, he is expected to hold talks on efforts to secure the safe release of hostages, pressing the cases of British and dual nationals.

The war has displaced an estimated 85 per cent of Gaza's population and left more than 25,000 Palestinians dead, according to health officials in the Hamas-run territory.

The United Nations and international aid agencies also warn the fighting has caused a humanitarian disaster, with a quarter of Gaza's 2.3 million people facing starvation.