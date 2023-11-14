David Cameron and the lobbying scandal that tarnishes his reputation

Not long ago, David Cameron was spotted under an awning near the Mayfair members club, 5 Hertford Street, having a cigarette. As he waited for a car to pick him up, he looked for all the world how he must have done back at Eton, sneaking a crafty fag. If there was a bike shed, this naughty schoolboy would have been behind it.

There’s always been that hint of the dismissive, the rebellious, with Cameron. To say he has something of the night might be stretching it, but he does exude a certain indifference. There was that doubt, when he was prime minister, as to whether his heart was really engaged. He conveyed a sense of going through the motions: prep school, tick; Eton, tick; Oxford, tick; first-class degree, tick; MP, tick; leader of the Conservative Party, tick; prime minister, tick.

He was not as cavalier as Boris Johnson, who also gave the impression of completing a box-ticking exercise. Cameron did advocate the “big society” (just as Johnson had “levelling up”) without ever properly explaining what it was and, after he quit Downing Street, not throwing himself body and soul behind it.