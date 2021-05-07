David Cameron faces grilling by MPs over Greensill lobbying

David Cameron is to appear before MPs next week to be grilled over his lobbying of government ministers on behalf of failed finance firm Greensill Capital.

The former prime minister will face sustained questioning by the cross-party House of Commons Treasury Committee on 13 May.

And financier Lex Greensill, who got a job inside government under Cameron’s administration and recruited him as a senior adviser after his departure from office, will also face the committee on 11 May.

The committee is conducting one of seven inquiries into the Greensill affair, which saw Mr Cameron lobby Treasury ministers including chancellor Rishi Sunak by text message for Greensill’s inclusion in multi-billion pound government Covid support schemes.

Committee chair and former Treasury minister Mel Stride said: “The Committee is determined to answer the key question as to whether HM Treasury responded appropriately to the lobbying on behalf of Greensill Capital, including that carried out by David Cameron.

“We also want to establish what lessons there are from Greensill’s collapse for the operation of the financial system.

“Following our first evidence session of the inquiry last week with experts, next week we’ll hear from two of the key figures: Lex Greensill and David Cameron.

“The committee will want to carefully examine their actions in relation to Greensill Capital and its interactions with HM Treasury.”