David Cameron bombarded ministers with texts and calls over ‘bonkers’ Greensill decision
Andrew Woodcock
Tuesday 11 May 2021 14:07 comments
Political Editor@andywoodcock
David Cameron bombarded goverment ministers and officials with scores of texts, calls and emails over a four-month period, telling them that the failure to provide financial support to Greensill Capital was “nuts” and “bonkers”, it has been revealed.
