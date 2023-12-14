Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as David Cameron is questioned for the first time as foreign secretary in front of a Lords committee on Thursday, 14 December.

Lord Cameron will be questioned on the UK-EU relationship by the House of Lords European Affairs Committee, chaired by Lord Ricketts.

Possible questions could focus on the overall state of UK - EU relations after the Windsor Framework agreement, whether Ukraine becoming a member of the EU would be in the strategic interests of the UK, and UK-EU foreign and security policy cooperation.

It comes after Lord Cameron's comments on post-Brexit trading arrangements, which were deemed likely to infuriate unionist politicians in Northern Ireland, in which he hailed the revamped deal as “a superb negotiation”.

Critics of the Windsor Framework, which reformed the Northern Ireland Protocol, argue that it retains a border in the Irish Sea and disrupts trade with the mainland.