Watch live: David Cameron questioned by Lords committee for first time as foreign secretary
Watch live as David Cameron is questioned for the first time as foreign secretary in front of a Lords committee on Thursday, 14 December.
Lord Cameron will be questioned on the UK-EU relationship by the House of Lords European Affairs Committee, chaired by Lord Ricketts.
Possible questions could focus on the overall state of UK - EU relations after the Windsor Framework agreement, whether Ukraine becoming a member of the EU would be in the strategic interests of the UK, and UK-EU foreign and security policy cooperation.
It comes after Lord Cameron's comments on post-Brexit trading arrangements, which were deemed likely to infuriate unionist politicians in Northern Ireland, in which he hailed the revamped deal as “a superb negotiation”.
Critics of the Windsor Framework, which reformed the Northern Ireland Protocol, argue that it retains a border in the Irish Sea and disrupts trade with the mainland.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies