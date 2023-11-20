Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as David Cameron is introduced to the House of Lords on Monday 20 November, following his appointment as foreign secretary.

He will be known as Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton, as the territorial designation for his peerage was confirmed last week.

The former prime minister was elevated to the House of Lords after being appointed to cabinet by Rishi Sunak, marking a remarkable return to frontline politics seven years after he resigned in the wake of the Brexit referendum.

It was confirmed on Friday that his full title will be “The Rt Hon. the Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton”.

The title confirms Lord Cameron’s long-held ties to the Cotswold town of Chipping Norton, which lies within his former Witney constituency.

During his time in office the former prime minister was known as a member of the so-called “Chipping Norton set”, an elite group who lived in the area and had included News UK chief executive Rebekah Brooks.