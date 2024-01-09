Two British hostages are still held by Hamas, Lord Cameron confirms

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two UK nationals are still being held hostage by Hamas as Israel’s conflict in Gaza continues, the foreign secretary has said.

Lord Cameron confirmed the figure during his first appearance before MPs on the Foreign Affairs Committee since returning to frontline politics.

The former PM said he would not say any more about the hostages, and said there are other hostages who are “very connected to Britain”.

An estimated 240 people were taken prisoner in Gaza after Hamas’s October 7 attacks against Israel.

During a ceasefire in November, 105 were released.

Lord Cameron said the government is doing “everything we can” to try to help.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron confirmed the number of British hostages in Gaza on Tuesday (Parliament TV/PA) (PA Wire)

It came as he was grilled by MPs over whether Israel has broken international law in its response to the October 7 Hamas terror attacks.

He said: “Am I worried that Israel has taken action that might be in breach of international law, because this particular premises has been bombed or whatever? Yes, of course I’m worried about that."

Lord Cameron called on Israel to restore water supplies to northern Gaza as a “very good thing” the country could do.

But, pressed on whether it was a breach of international law to turn water off in an occupied power, Lord Cameron refused to answer. His permanent under-secretary in the foreign office Sir Philip Robert Barton said it is a breach of international law.

Committee chairman Alicia Kearns pressed Lord Cameron on whether he had received any advice saying Israel is in breach of international law.

“I can’t recall every single piece of paper put in front of me,” Lord Cameron said.

But, in a bid for caution from the Israeli government, he added that he “would have differences” with how the country has responded to Hamas attacks against it on October 7.

The foreign secretary also said a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine is possible as the conflict in Gaza rages on.

“Out of a crisis should come some opportunity,” Lord Cameron said.

Asked if the two-state solution, which would see Israel alongside an independent Palestinian state, is “remotely feasible” after the bitter war, he replied: “Yes, you’ve got to hope that it’s feasible.”

It came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israel’s leaders to avoid civilian harm in the war in Gaza and maintain a path towards the creation of Palestinian state, at meetings with prime minster Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet.

Blinken, who toured Israel’s Arab neighbours for talks on plans for the future governance of Gaza and integration in the Middle East, said earlier he would be discussing the "way forward" in the war during the meetings.

Blinken met one-on-one with Netanyahu at Tel Aviv’s Kirya military base and then with the war cabinet formed in the wake of the attacks by Palestinian Hamas militants.

Repeating the Biden administration’s support for Israel’s right to prevent a repeat of the attacks, Blinken "stressed the importance of avoiding further civilian harm and protecting civilian infrastructure in Gaza," state department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

As well as trying to tamp down regional tensions, the US top diplomat has been discussing plans for the future governance of Gaza, which could involve Israel’s Muslim-majority neighbours.

Secretary Blinken said the package would be ‘one of the last’ unless Congress approved supplemental funding (Getty Images)

Blinken earlier met Israel’s President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Israel Katz. He told Katz there were opportunities for regional integration and connectivity "but we have to get through this very challenging moment".

In the meetings with Netanyahu, Blinken "reiterated the need to ensure lasting, sustainable peace for Israel and the region, including by the realisation of a Palestinian state," Miller said.

Blinken was also set to meet with families of hostages taken by Hamas, and discuss the "relentless efforts" to bring them back.

Several dozen protesters gathered outside the hotel where Blinken was having meetings and called for a ceasefire to secure the release of hostages.