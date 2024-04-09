Cameron: I have looked at legal advice and arms exports to Israel will continue

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK will not suspend arms exports to Israel despite "grave concerns'' about humanitarian access in Gaza, Lord Cameron has said.

The foreign secretary said he had reviewed the latest legal advice to ministers on whether Israel is breaking humanitarian law in its war on Hamas.

The “ultimate judgement” was that the export licenses “will continue” following the killing of seven aid workers in an air strike last week.

Rishi Sunak has been under mounting pressure, including from within his own party, to immediately suspend the sale of arm amid a growing chorus of opposition to the number of civilians killed.

Tory grandees, hundreds of lawyers, dozens of MPs and peers from across the political spectrum, as well as top military commanders, have all called for a halt in recent days.

Lord Cameron said continuing to allow arms exports put the UK in line with other "like-minded countries" and reiterated that the UK had a "robust legal process" for assessing those licences.

He added that the Government would not publish or comment on legal advice, but would "act in a way that is consistent with it".

He also rejected calls to publish the advice, saying it was an “important principle” that it was not made public.

But, he added, the UK continued to have “grave concerns” about humanitarian access to Gaza, saying Israeli promises to “flood Gaza with aid ... now need to be turned into reality”.

He also warned the UK and US may need to start looking at a "plan B" for the Israel-Hamas conflict if the current strategy does not work and there is an attack on Rafah.

He told reporters at a press conference in Washington, DC: "We have a very clear plan A for how we bring this conflict to an end.

"We have a temporary pause, we turn that into a sustainable ceasefire, we see Hamas leaders removed from Gaza, we see the terrorist infrastructure taken down. That is the way to have a political process that brings the war to an end.

"But we have to be aware if that doesn't work, we have to think about what is plan B, what can humanitarian and other organisations do to make sure that if there is a conflict in Rafah that people can achieve safety, they can get food, they can get water, they can get medicine, and people are kept safe.

"I think that's something we are going to have to be looking at and we were talking about today."