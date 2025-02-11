UK announces sanctions against Russian cyber crime network

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK has brought sanctions against a Russian organisation facilitating cyber attacks, as David Lammy pledged to crack down on “Russia’s lawless cyber underworld”.

Ministers have announced measures against six individuals as well as the firms ZSERVERS and XHOST Internet Solutions LP. Sanctions have also been announced by the US.

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) described ZSERVERS as providing infrastructure for cyber criminals carrying out ransomware attacks against the UK.

A ransomware attack is when bad actors breach a system and access files, usually either stealing them or locking them on that system. Payment will then be demanded – often in cryptocurrency – under the guise of the files being released, although this is not always guaranteed.

Security minister Dan Jarvis has described ransomware “by Russian affiliated cyber crime gangs” as “some of the most harmful cyber threats we face today”.

Foreign Secretary Mr Lammy said that ministers will work with others to “constrain the Kremlin”.

Responding to Tuesday’s measures, he said: “Putin has built a corrupt mafia state driven by greed and ruthlessness.

“It is no surprise that the most unscrupulous extortionists and cyber criminals run rampant from within his borders.

“This Government will continue to work with partners to constrain the Kremlin and the impact of Russia’s lawless cyber underworld. We must counter their actions at every opportunity to safeguard the UK’s national security and deliver on our plan for change.”

Last year the UK, US and Australia all sanctioned the Russian leader of LockBit, one of the world’s most prolific ransomware groups.

According to the FCDO, LockBit affiliates have used ZSERVERS in their targeting of the UK with ransomware attacks.

Security minister Mr Jarvis said: “Ransomware attacks by Russian affiliated cyber crime gangs are some of the most harmful cyber threats we face today and the Government is tackling them head-on.

“Denying cyber criminals the tools of their trade weakens their capacity to do serious harm to the UK.

“We have already announced new world-first proposals to deter ransomware attacks and destroy their business model.

“With these targeted sanctions and the full weight of our law enforcement, we are countering the threats we face to protect our national security, a foundation of our Plan for Change, and our economy.”

A statement from the US Department of the Treasury said that the trilateral response “underscores our collective resolve” to protect national security.

Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley T Smith said in a statement: “Ransomware actors and other cyber criminals rely on third-party network service providers like Zservers to enable their attacks on US and international critical infrastructure.”