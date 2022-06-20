David Lammy investigated by parliamentary standards commissioner over late declarations

Shadow foreign secretary joins Keir Starmer and two Tory MPs under scrutiny of commissioner

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Monday 20 June 2022 11:51
Comments
<p>Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (Aaron Chown/PA)</p>

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (Aaron Chown/PA)

(PA Wire)

Parliament's standards commissioner has opened an investigation into Labour MP David Lammy over allegedly failing to declare £27,000 in financial interests in good time.

On Monday the watchdog announced that the shadow foreign secretary was under investigation over late declarations of earnings and hospitality.

The late entries are believed to relate to payments for speeches during Black History Month and separate invites to Tottenham Hotspur football club, which is in his constituency.

The investigation comes after Labour leader Keir Starmer was placed under a similar investigation for alleged late declarations.

Two Tory MPs, Andrew Bridgen and Chris Philp, have also been under the microscope of the standards commissioner since February and March this year respectively.

Recommended

Mr Philp is under suspicion of paid advocacy and breaches of declared interest rules, while Mr Philp has been accused of inappropriate use of his parliamentary email address.

Mr Lammy is understood to have already written to parliamentary authorities apologising for oversight and errors that led to late declarations.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

A spokesperson for Mr Lammy said: “David Lammy takes his declaration responsibilities seriously. As soon as it was brought to his attention he wrote to Registrar of Members’ Financial Interests to apologise for the administrative errors in his office which led to late declarations in December last year.

“He has assured the registrar that he has put revised systems in place so that declarations are made in a timely manner. We are happy to provide the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner with any further information.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in