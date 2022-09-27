David Lammy attacks ‘twisted lies’ of Empire that turned millions into slaves

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Lammy has attacked the “twisted lies” of Empire that turned millions into slaves, in one of the fiercest condemnations by a senior British politician.

The shadow foreign secretary linked the shame of the slave trade to Russia’s assault on Ukraine, in a Labour conference speech that tore into 40 years of failed Conservative foreign policy.

Mr Lammy said his Guyanese parents would not have believed “their skinny son in NHS prescription glasses who got stopped and searched on the streets of Tottenham” could reach the job he holds.

And he explained they would be “surprised not only because MPs at that time didn’t look like me, surprised not only because I had barely travelled beyond London’s Zone 3.

“They would have been surprised because our ancestors knew what it was like to have their freedom taken away,” he said.

“They heard the twisted lies of imperialism as they were stolen from their homes in shackles and turned into slaves.”

Mr Lammy told the Liverpool conference: “No act of imperialism is ever the same.

“But Vladimir Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine this year was just the latest front in an age-old war between democracy and dictatorship. Freedom and subjugation. Empire and independence.”

The shadow foreign secretary also warned that ‘”every time the Conservatives come to office, they take our foreign policy backwards”.

“They were wrong in the 1980s to support apartheid in South Africa. They were wrong in the 1990s with their endless damaging quarrels about Europe,” Mr Lammy said.

“They were wrong in the 2010s when they created a hostile environment for the Windrush generation. And today they are wrong once again.

“Cutting aid as millions face starvation across the globe, they are wrong. Attacking the European Convention on Human Rights, they are wrong. Undermining the Good Friday Agreement, they are wrong.”

more follows