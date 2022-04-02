Tory MP David Warburton suspended amid probe into conduct
MP for Somerton and Frome says he has ‘enormous amounts of defence’ and denies any wrongdoing
Tory MP David Warburton has been suspended amid an investigation into allegations about his conduct.
The claims about the MP for Somerton and Frome, who sits on the backbenches, are being examined by Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).
The Telegraph said the ICGS received a report claiming the MP had behaved inappropriately. He is reported to deny any wrongdoing.
Mr Warburton is cited as telling the newspaper: “I have enormous amounts of defence, but unfortunately the way that things work means that doesn’t come out first.
“I have heard nothing whatsoever from the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme. I’m sorry, I can’t comment any further.”
A spokesperson for the Whips Office said: “David Warburton MP has had the Conservative Party whip removed while the investigation is ongoing.”
