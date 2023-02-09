Bring back the death penalty, says new Tory party deputy chair Lee Anderson

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The outspoken new Conservative Party deputy chairman says he would support the return of the death penalty because “nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed”.

Lee Anderson, who has previously prompted anger by criticising food bank users, also suggested using Royal Navy frigates to return to France those arriving in small boats across the English Channel.

In an interview with The Spectator shortly before his appointment, when Mr Anderson was asked whether he would back the death penalty, he replied: “Yes. Nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed.

“You know that, don’t you? 100 per cent success rate.”

Mr Anderson, who was promoted in Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle on Tuesday, argued that heinous crimes, such as the murder of Fusilier Lee Rigby in 2013 by Islamist extremists, where the perpetrators are clearly identifiable, should be punished by execution.

Michael Adebolajo was given a whole-life prison term, while fellow killer Michael Adebowale was jailed for a minimum of 45 years for running over and stabbing the British Army soldier.

“Now I’d be very careful on that one (the return of the death penalty) because you’ll get the certain groups saying, ‘You can never prove it’,” Mr Anderson said.

“Well, you can prove it if they have videoed it and are on camera, like the Lee Rigby killers.

“I mean – they should have gone, same week. I don’t want to pay for these people.”

Lee Anderson (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA) (PA Media)

The death penalty for murder in the UK was outlawed permanently in 1969 and was abolished for all crimes in 1998.

The MP for Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, who is a former Labour councillor, was appointed to work with new party chairman Greg Hands to try to help the Tories win the next election.

His promotion surprised many because he has previously played down the need for food banks, saying people should learn how to cook.

He also told The Spectator that migrants should be returned the same day to where they came from.

During a visit to Calais he met migrants referring to Britain as “El Dorado”, he said.

“They are seeing a country where the streets are paved with gold.

“They are going to be in a four-star hotel. And they know that Serco is buying up houses everywhere, to put them in for the next five years. Why wouldn’t you come?”

Asked for his solution, he replied: “I’d send them straight back the same day.

“I’d put them on a Royal Navy frigate or whatever and sail it to Calais, have a stand-off. And they’d just stop coming.”

The former miner said voters often agreed with him.

Television presenter AJ Odudu helps pack food parcels at the Trussell Trust’s Blackburn foodbank (PA)

“Maybe some of my colleagues think I’m a little bit too divisive. But I’m of the mind that half the population will hate you, whatever colour you wear.”

Last May, he praised as “brilliant” a food bank scheme which forced users to take a budgeting and cooking course.

“I think you’ll see first-hand there’s not this massive use for food banks in this country,” he said.

“We’ve got generation after generation who cannot cook properly, they can’t cook a meal from scratch, they cannot budget.”

Then in the summer, he criticised the England men’s football team for taking the knee in protest at racism.

Mr Anderson also raised eyebrows when he described anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray as “a parasite” and “a scrounger”.

During his Westminster election campaign, Mr Anderson made a video arguing that “nuisance tenants” should be forced to live in tents and pick potatoes, getting up at 6am each day.

On another occasion, Mr Anderson got a friend to pose as an anti-Labour swing voter, in an attempt to show his support to a journalist.

Additional reporting by PA