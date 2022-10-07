Virtual event series
Deciphering Trussonomics: Join our expert online panel discussion on the UK’s economy
Sign up to our free virtual panel event discussing the latest twists and turns surrounding the UK’s economy and political landscape that has led to the country facing a winter where rolling blackouts could become a norm
The UK’s economy is at one of its most perilous states in living memory with many wondering how to decipher what has become known as ‘Trussonomics’.
The phrase was coined over the summer, as the Tory leadership race was in full swing, to describe Liz Truss’ economic plan if she were to succeed in becoming prime minister.
At the beginning of September she did, of course, win the contest, comfortably beating her rival former chancellor Rishi Sunak. But it is what has happened since that no one was able to predict.
On September 23 the government announced a ‘fiscal event’ or mini-budget which was to have a number of very quick ramifications, including intervention from the IMF, the Bank of England and the OBR. This was after the mini budget unveiled a plan to cut taxes to the richest using the methodology known as trickle-down economics.
This is all with the backdrop of a cost of living crisis building and driven by the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
To help unpick what has happened, what is means for the country and what is likely to unfold over coming months, join us for an a virtual event hosted by our chief political commentator John Rentoul. He will be joined by a panel including our associate editor Sean O’Grady, as well as economist Julian Jessop, who will analyse recent events as well answering questions directly from the online audience.
The free event will take place on October 25 at 6.30pm anmd will be held on Zoom.
