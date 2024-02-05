Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dehenna Davison has been mocked for a cringeworthy social media video in which she makes fun of stereotypes about Tory MPs.

The former minister jumped on the satirical TikTok trend, dubbed “of course”, for the way online creators use it to dispel myths about their profession or background.

“I’m a Tory MP, of course I wear grey suits work,” Ms Davison said, highlighting her hot pink blazer and trouser combo.

Ms Davison, the first Tory to represent Bishop Auckland after winning the seat from Labour in 2019, also showed off her Dr Marten boots after declaring: “I’m a Tory MP, of course I only wear kitten heels”.

Ms Davison, who is from Sheffield, then points to a map showing South Yorkshire, before saying: “I am a Tory MP, of course I am from the south.” And she jokes about her favourite singer Taylor Swift counting as “classical music”.

The 30-year-old MP for Bishop Auckland will stand down at the next election (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Archive)

Ms Davison is standing down as an MP at the next election and quit as a levelling up minister after suffering from migraines.

A Twitter account called Accidental Partridge, which mocks politicians for making gaffes similar to the comedic fictional television personality Alan Partridge, re-posted Ms Davison’s TikTok video.

SNP MP John Nicholson said the post was “cringe”, while other parody accounts on the site mocked the MP.

“I’m a Tory MP, of course I’ll be looking for a new job this year,” said one.

Another joked: “I’m a Tory MP, of course I’m standing down and won’t contest the next election.”

Ms Davison, who was seen as a rising star in the party, announced her resignation as a minister in September. At the time she said her migraines had “a great impact on my ability to carry out the role”.

She said: “Some days I’m fine, but on others it is difficult, if not impossible, to keep up with the demands of ministerial life – and the timing of such days is never predictable.\

Ms Davison is standing down as an MP at the next election and quit as a levelling up minister after suffering from migraines (Getty Images)

“Though I have tried to mitigate and am grateful to colleagues for their patience at times, I don’t feel it is right to continue in the role.”

She had already announced her decision to stand down as an MP at this year’s general election.

Ms Davison was praised by levelling up Secretary Michael Gove, who said he was “really sorry to lose her”. “She has so much to offer,” he added.

She said she will use her remaining time in Parliament to focus on “doing all I can to deliver on the pledges I made in Bishop Auckland” and championing the cause of “better justice and support for one punch assault victims and their families”.

The issue has been of great personal importance to Ms Davison, whose father was killed by a single punch during an attack in a pub in Sheffield when she was just 13.

She raised the issue at PMQs last week, calling for Rishi Sunak to introduce a specific offence and tougher minimum sentences for one punch manslaughter.