Drinks cartons could be included deposit return recycling scheme

Minister says delayed scheme may go beyond bottles and cans

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Thursday 27 January 2022 10:22
Comments
<p>Cartons could be included in the scheme</p>

Cartons could be included in the scheme

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The government could include juice and milk cartons in its planned deposit return recycling scheme, ministers have suggested.

Under the policy a small charge is set to be added to the price of drinks, with the money refunded when the bottle or can it is sold in is recycled.

Similar schemes already operate in Scotland and many other European countries.

But speaking in the Commons on Thursday environment minister Jo Churchill said she would not rule out extending the proposals to cartons – going further than most other countries.

Conservative MP Steve Baker, whose constituency hosts the carton manufacturer Tetrapak, said the government should include the packaging as an "extra step".

Recommended

He urged environment minister Jo Churchill to meet with the manufacturer and "discuss the feasibility of onward processing of cartons, which I believe would make that inclusion a practical possibility".

Responding for the government Ms Churchill said: "We will be announcing more information on the deposit return scheme shortly but I would of course be happy to meet with his constituent for further discussions. I don't think we should rule anything out but neither am I making any promises."

The government launched a new consultation on the deposit return scheme in March last year, having first consulted on it in 2019. It says the scheme is important for moving towards "a more circular economy, where resources are kept in use for as long as possible and waste is minimised".

Across the UK an estimated 14 billion plastic drinks bottles, 9 billion drinks cans and 5 billion glass bottles are used a year. Ministers say they want the scheme to be in place from "late 2024 at the earliest", delayed from an original plan for 2023.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

The government previously said that including cartons in the scheme would have "environmental benefits", but proposed that they should not be included because of a lack of recycling infrastructure and demand for recycled carton packaging material.

Recommended

Instead is suggested requiring councils to recycle cartons more widely as dry household waste. 73 per cent of consultation respondents backed including cartons in the scheme, however, including the carton industry.

The scheme is planned to apply to England, Wales and Northern Ireland, as Scotland already has a deposit return scheme.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in