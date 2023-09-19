Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter from The Independent's Race Correspondent Nadine White Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter The Race Report Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Diane Abbott has launched a stinging attack on Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour party claiming she “will not get a fair hearing” over an “antisemitic” letter she wrote because she is a Black woman.

The veteran MP was stripped of the Labour whip in April after she suggested Jewish people are not subjected to the same racism as some other minorities.

Breaking her silence on the row in a statement posted to social media site X, formerly Twitter, she slammed the party’s investigation into her comments as “fraudulent”.

She claimed the current Labour leadership under Sir Keir – who in the days following the letter’s publication told ITV he had a “gut feeling” that her comments were antisemitic – had little interest in a sense of decency or natural justice.

Ms Abbott hit out at the current Labour leadership under Keir Starmer - who in the days following the letter’s publications told ITV he had a “gut feeling” that her comments were antisemitic (Getty Images)

She wrote: “The internal Labour Party disciplinary against me is fraudulent. I was told by the chief whip to ‘actively engage’ with an investigation. But the Labour whips are no longer involved - it is now run entirely out of the Labour Party HQ, which reports to Keir Starmer – and there is no investigation.

“This is the same Keir Starmer who almost immediately pronounced my guilt publicly. This completely undermines any idea that there is fairness or any natural justice. It is procedurally improper.”

She concluded: “I am the longest serving Black MP. Yet there is a widespread sentiment that as a Black woman, and someone on the left of the Labour Party, that I will not get a fair hearing from this Labour leadership.”

The former shadow home secretary under Jeremy Corbyn said she “immediately and unreservedly” apologised for the letter published in The Observer on 23 April. At the time, she added that it had been an “initial draft” sent by mistake.

(@HackneyAbbott / X)

The letter stated that Jewish, Irish and traveller communities have experienced “prejudice”, but added: “This is similar to racism and the two words are often used as if they are interchangeable.”

Ms Abbott added at the time: “It is true that many types of white people with points of difference, such as redheads, can experience this prejudice. But they are not all their lives subject to racism.”

Despite Ms Abbott’s apology, amid widespread outrage, Labour’s chief whip Alan Campbell withdrew the whip while inquiries took place.

A Labour spokesperson said at the time: “The Labour Party completely condemns these comments, which are deeply offensive and wrong. The chief whip has suspended the Labour whip from Diane Abbott pending an investigation.”

(@HackneyAbbott / X)

Ms Abbott’s latest statement goes on to say that she has so far not been accused by Labour of antisemitism “because they know it is untrue”. Instead, she said, “It has been used to smear me, my reputation, and my decades of anti-racism work.”

“Taken together, the procedural impropriety, Starmer’s pronouncement of my guilt, the four-month delay in the investigation, the repeated refusal to try to reach any accommodation, all point in the direction that the verdict has already been reached.”

She continued: “It is no secret that a large proportion of the racism that the Forde Report uncovered was personally directed at me.”

The Forde Inquiry, set up to look into allegations detailed in a party dossier leaked in April 2020, found that while Labour had made “some progress” on areas such as sexism, fewer improvements had been made where racism is concerned.

The dossier revealed private WhatsApp conversations between officials who referred to Ms Abbott as “repulsive” and concluded that the criticisms “are expressions of visceral disgust, drawing on racist tropes, and they bear little resemblance to the criticisms of white male MPs elsewhere in the messages”.

A Labour Party spokeswoman said: “The Labour Party rightly expects the highest standards of behaviour from its elected representatives, and has introduced an independent complaints process to investigate cases.

“We do not give a running commentary on ongoing investigations.”