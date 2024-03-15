Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pressure continues to mount on the government to return a £10 million donation from business mogul Frank Hester following the resurfacing of racist and sexist remarks targeting Diane Abbott.

Hester, chief executive of The Phoenix Partnership (TPP), which has won more than £400m in government and NHS contracts, allegedly made derogatory comments about Abbott during a 2019 company meeting, suggesting she “should be shot”.

The comments, brought to light by The Guardian newspaper, prompted Hester to admit to being “rude about Diane Abbott,” although he vehemently denied accusations of racism.

Leading Tory figures have condemned the language used by the Conservative donor, who gave the party £10m in 2023.

However, Business Minister Kevin Hollinrake asserted that retaining the donation was justifiable since Hester “is not a racist” and had issued an apology.

In contrast, Andy Street, the Conservative mayor of the West Midlands, voiced his support for returning the donation.

While the Tory party appear divided on what to do with the funds, Independent readers were largely united on the issue when we put the question to them this week.

Here’s what you had to say:

‘Give all his donations to anti-racist charities’

By accepting it in the first place the Tories demonstrated their lack of judgement and morals.

Hester has a reputation for making this type of comment about people he dislikes. They should tell this odious little man they won’t accept his money and give all his donations to anti-racist charities.

Stardust

‘An inquiry needs to happen immediately’

The money should never have been accepted in the first place because the money comes from profits on taxpayer funded contracts. Surely the Tories knew this? An inquiry into party funding needs to happen immediately, but the tories won’t call one because they need all the money they can get to campaign in an election they’ll likely lose.

As for Hester’s comments, he needs to be held to account for inciting racial and gender violence. Let’s see what the police do about it, nothing I suspect.

Tabbers

‘They need it to cling to power’

They will not give the money back as they need it in a desperate effort to cling to power. Hopefully, the electorate will see through them and oust them when the election eventually comes.

Rob

‘A moral obligation to donate’

Returning the money to Hester is out of the question but donating it to charity, particularly one that combats racism, is a moral obligation.

Of course, the Tories will keep it because decency and integrity are not currency in their world.

IanHall

‘It should be illegal’

Given that his profits come from contracts awarded to him by the Tories, the money he gave to the Tories originated with the taxpayer. This is typical Johnson-era malfeasance. In other words corruption. It should be illegal.

In fact, it probably is, but as usual in this country, Westminster will turn a blind eye to the malpractices of its own.

TrussedUpTurkeys

‘Their credentials are clear’

If the Tories don’t either return the money OR donate it to some good causes including those in Hackney, then their credentials are clear. Be as racist and insulting as you like. We will forgive and forget if you give enough money to the Conservative Party.

voxtrot

‘Return the money’

Return the money and use it to support services in Abbott’s constituency.

And then an independent inquiry into lobbying. It makes a mockery of the democratic process.

stonia

