Diane Abbott declares she will run as a Labour candidate and intends to win

Diane Abbott has declared she intends to run as a Labour candidate at the election and win.

The veteran Labour MP also denied she had been offered a seat in the Lords to stand down.

She said: “I am the adopted Labour candidate for Hackney North & Stoke Newington. I intend to run and to win as Labour's candidate.”

On Friday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Ms Abbot was “free” to stand as a Labour candidate in the general election, after days of back and forth about whether the veteran MP would be blocked.

He also praised her as a “trailblazer”, saying that after she was elected the first black woman MP in the UK, she “carved a path for other people”.

The dramatic U-turn came after Sir Keir’s deputy Angela Rayner said Ms Abbott should be allowed to stand in the seat she has represented since 1987 – in a break with her party leader.

But a close ally of Ms Abbott hit out at what she denounced as a “sordid week of unauthorised anonymous briefings by overgrown schoolboys in suits with their feet on the table” who had watched “too much West Wing”.

Labour peer Shami Chakrabarti said she had advised her friend to “take some time to consider what she wants to do”.

It came as a senior Labour figure denied she had been offered a peerage to leave the Commons, amid claims peerages were being offered as part of a left-wing purge.

In a tweet on Sunday, Ms Abbott said: “I have never been offered a seat in the Lords, and would not accept one if offered.

More follows ...