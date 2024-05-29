Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Diane Abbott says she has been barred from standing as a Labour candidate at the general election.

The veteran Labour MP had the party whip restored on Tuesday, but will not be able to stand for it on 4 July, she told the BBC.

Ms Abbott was suspended last April over a letter she wrote in The Observer suggesting Jewish people are not subjected to the same racism as some other minorities.

The former shadow home secretary under Jeremy Corbyn immediately apologised over her comments and said the letter had been an “initial draft”.

Diane Abbott has confirmed she is barred from standing for Labour in the general election ( PA Archive )

It emerged on Tuesday that the investigation into Ms Abbott had concluded in December, despite Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer insisting this month it was still “ongoing”.

She then had the party whip restored, meaning she can retire as a Labour MP, but will not be able to stand for the party in the general election. She told the BBC: “Although the whip has been restored I am banned from standing."

In the letter which saw her suspended, Ms Abbott suggested Jewish people are not subjected to the same racism as some other minorities.

It stated that Jewish, Irish and traveller communities have experienced “prejudice”, but added: “This is similar to racism and the two words are often used as if they are interchangeable.”

Ms Abbott had added: “It is true that many types of white people with points of difference, such as redheads, can experience this prejudice. But they are not all their lives subject to racism.”

Labour’s decision to block Ms Abbott from standing marks the end of the Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP’s 37-year career, unless she follows in the footsteps of Mr Corbyn and runs against the party as an independent.