Diane Abbott accuses Tories AND Labour of ‘shocking’ racism in donor row

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Diane Abbott has hit out at the Conservatives and Labour, accusing both parties of “shocking” racism in the Tory donor scandal.

The Labour MP, who was dragged into the centre of the race row, turned her fire on Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak after the pair clashed over the issue at PMQs.

Mr Sunak has refused to hand back a £10m donation from tycoon Frank Hester after he allegedly said Ms Abbott made him “want to hate all black women” and that she should be “shot”.

Writing in the Independent, she described his words as “outrageously racist and sexist” and added: “I am afraid long-term experience teaches me that the Tory party has long been a source of whipping up racism in this country, including directed at me personally.”

But dramatically shifting to criticising Sir Keir, Ms Abbott added: “The position of the current leadership of the Labour party is disappointing, which seemed equally reluctant at the outset to call out either racism or sexism....

“Instead, the entire focus was on the demand that the Tories give Hester back his money, which is surely not the primary point in this case.”

Ms Abbott, who was a Labour MP for more than three decades until she was suspended last year, said her party had initially failed to label Mr Hester's alleged comments against her as racist and sexist in a press released by shadow women’s secretary Anneliese Dodds.

She went on to condemn the "shocking levels of racism and sexism from within the Labour party, again much of it directed against me personally".

Mr Hester has apologised for being rude to Ms Abbott - and tried to call her twice to speak her directly - but insisted he was neither sexist or racist.

After 24 hours of outrage from across the political spectrum - including business secretary Kemi Badenoch and home secretary James Cleverly - the prime minister condemned the comments as “wrong” and “racist”.

But Mr Sunak is facing increasing pressure to return the money from the businessman, after he said Mr Hester’s “remorse should be accepted”.

Labour hit back at Ms Abbott, saying that Wes Streeting described Mr Hester’s words as racist from the outset.

Former Conservative party chairman Chris Patten said it was an "open and shut case" that the party arty should pay the £10m donation back to Mr Hester.

In a sign of internal Tory tensions over the issue, the Scottish Conservatives also criticised the decision to accept Mr Hester’s money and called for a review.

A spokesman for the Scottish Tories said: "These comments were racist and wrong. The Scottish Conservative Party has never accepted a donation from Frank Hester and the UK Conservative Party should carefully review the donations it has received from Hester in response to his remarks."

Adding to Mr Sunak’s woes, another Tory and mayor for the West Midlands Andy Street said told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if he’d received a donation from Mr Hester: “I would think about the company I kept and I would give that money back.”

Meanwhile, a serving minister, business minister Nus Ghani also expressed discontent, tweeting that “zero tolerance on racism is just a slogan in today’s politics.”

Labour also pressed for the money to be paid back as Sir Keir asked Mr Sunak how low a donor would “have to sink, what racist, woman-hating threat of violence would he have to make before the prime minister plucked up the courage to hand back the £10 million that he's taken from him?"

Mr Sunak's spokesman said the PM was “acutely aware” of the unacceptable abuse that Ms Abbott has suffered over the course of her career.

But Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said Mr Hester should not be "cancelled" for "despicable" remarks "made in the past" and for which he has apologised.

As Labour pressed for the money to returned, Sir Keir asked Mr Sunak how low a donor would “have to sink? What racist, woman-hating threat of violence would he have to make before the prime minister plucked up the courage to hand back the £10 million that he's taken from him?"

Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds said: "The Scottish Tories are saying what we all know: accepting tens of millions of pounds from Frank Hester is wrong on every level.”