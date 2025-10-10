Government defends expansion of digital ID plans to include children as young as 13

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yvette Cooper has defended the controversial expansion of digital ID plans to include children as young as 13, arguing that many teenagers already utilise similar forms of identification.

The Foreign Secretary asserted that the "standardised" system was "the right way forward," aiming to reassure the public amidst significant opposition to the proposals’ scope.

Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly seeking to widen the technology’s application, initially intended for tackling illegal migration, to encompass the management of public services such as benefits and bill payments.

In its response to a petition against the measures, which has been signed by more than 2.8 million people, the Government said the system would cover everyone aged 16 or over but “we will consider through consultation if this should be age 13 and over”.

open image in gallery Sir Keir said the system had ‘huge benefits’ which his Government must ‘make the case for’ amid plummeting support in the polls (Leon Neal/PA)

Speaking to broadcasters on Friday morning, Ms Cooper said similar forms of identification are already widely used and suggested the plans would offer consistency.

“Everybody has forms of digital ID, don’t they, now?” she said on LBC.

“I mean, we all have different ways of having to prove who we are.”

“Lots of 13-year-olds already do (have a form of digital ID) and what the department is going to be consulting on is exactly how that should be taken forward.

“I do think that this is the right way forward, to have this standardised process now, and it’s something that we had been already setting out for people who come to work from abroad.”

During his trip to India this week, Sir Keir praised the country’s Aadhaar digital ID system, which is far more extensive than the plans initially announced for the UK and involves the storing of biometric data, as a “massive success”.

He signalled Britain could use the technology for services like banking, pointing to New Delhi’s scheme as an example, and said ministers must “make the case” for the “huge benefits” the scheme could offer.

No 10 said Britain’s system would not necessarily copy India’s biometric data usage and signalled the UK scheme would be run by the public sector.