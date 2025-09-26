UK politics live: Starmer insists ‘Brit card’ ID plan is ‘enormous opportunity’ for UK despite growing backlash
More than 500,000 people have signed a petition against the ID cards
Sir Keir Starmer has insisted that plans for a new digital ID held on people’s phones will be an “enormous opportunity” for the UK and make working illegally tougher.
The move would see all adults in the UK assigned virtual verification, which employers and landlords could check against a database of legal residents, according to reports that emerged on Thursday.
The prime minister said: “I know working people are worried about the level of illegal migration into this country. A secure border and controlled migration are reasonable demands, and this government is listening and delivering.
“Digital ID is an enormous opportunity for the UK. It will make it tougher to work illegally in this country, making our borders more secure.
“And it will also offer ordinary citizens countless benefits, like being able to prove your identity to access key services swiftly – rather than hunting around for an old utility bill.”
But the plan has faced growing criticism, with a senior Tory MP branding it “dangerous” and more than 500,000 people signing a petition in protest of the policy.
Government opposition leaders criticise Brit Card plans
Government opposition have criticised Sir Keir Starmer’s plans for a Brit Card.
Digital ID cards are a “cynical ploy” designed to “fool” voters into thinking something is being done about immigration, Reform UK has claimed.
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch also dismissed the plans as a “gimmick that will do nothing to stop the boats”.
Reform on brink of outright majority at next election, major new poll says
Reform on brink of outright majority at next election, major new poll says
Watch: Burnham denies asking MPs if he should try to oust Starmer as Labour leader
Online safety expert: Brit card user adoption 'may be lower online'
Online safety experts have suggested that adoption of the ‘Brit card’ may be lower online when it comes to age-gated platforms.
Andy Lulham, online safety expert and COO at Verifymy has said: “Moving to a compulsory ‘Brit card’ would be a sharp turn for our digital destinies and a sea change for the way we identify ourselves in person and online.
“As well as verifying adults’ right to live and work, a digital ID card - if implemented - could quickly become one of the most popular ways to prove your age.
“Syncing government-issued ID with smartphones fits with the steady shift to mobile payments and could be quickly used for a range of purposes, especially buying alcohol.
“With a wide range of personal data on a universal ID card, however, user adoption may be lower online, particularly for accessing age-gated platforms like social media or adult sites.”
Digital ID will be 'compulsory for anyone who wants to work in the UK'
Digital ID will be compulsory for anyone who wants to work in the UK, the Culture Secretary has said.
“It will be compulsory if you want to work in this country, so you’ll have to show that to be able to prove that you have the right to work,” Lisa Nandy told BBC Breakfast.
She said the change would make a “significant dent” in the number of people who are able to work illegally because current documents can be too easily falsified.
A national insurance number “won’t be sufficient” in future to prove employment rights, she said.
“The problem with national insurance numbers is that they’re not linked to anything else.
“So they’re not linked, for example, to photo ID, so you can’t verify that the person in front of you is actually the person whose national insurance number that you’re looking at, and we’ve seen a real rise in the amount of identity theft and people losing documents and then finding that their identity has been stolen.”
She said the Government was not putting a “precise figure” on the cost of rolling out the scheme because the consultation would seek to determine how it would work for groups including older people, the homeless and people with disabilities.
Petition against digital IDs tops 500,000 signatures
A petition against introducing Digital ID cards has more than 500,000 signatures.
The petition on the Government website reads: “We demand that the UK Government immediately commits to not introducing a digital ID cards. There are reports that this is being looked at.
“We think this would be a step towards mass surveillance and digital control, and that no one should be forced to register with a state-controlled ID system. We oppose the creation of any national ID system. ID cards were scrapped in 2010, in our view for good reason.”
Boris Johnson brands Reform ‘extremely dangerous’ as he rules out move
Boris Johnson brands Reform ‘extremely dangerous’ as he rules out move
How would the Brit card work?
The Brit card would be a verifiable digital credential downloaded onto a smartphone, Labour Together explains. This could be instantly checked by employers or landlords using a free verifier app.
It would be issued free of charge to everyone who has the right to live or work in the UK, whether they are British-born or foreign nationals.
This card will become “a familiar feature of daily life for everyone in the country”, the report says, adding that its development would cost between £140m and £400m.
The plans are expected to undergo a consultation and would then require legislation to implement.
The Brit card would be issued to everyone with the legal right to work and/or rent property in the UK, including those who have:
- British or Irish citizenship
- Indefinite leave to remain
- EU settled (or pre-settled) status
- A valid visa
Employers would be required to check the card of anyone they are looking to employ, and in doing so would create a record shared with the Home Office. This would enable the department to check that all employers are complying with the rules.
Recap: Lammy calls ongoing conflict in Gaza 'inhumane' and 'utterly unjustifiable'
Deputy prime minister David Lammy was addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York about what he described as the “Israeli-Palestinian tragedy”.
He said: “What is happening in Gaza is indefensible, it is inhumane, it is utterly unjustifiable and it must end now.
“The people of Palestine, whose state we proudly recognised this week, and the people of Israel deserve better. Better than the horrific acts by Hamas on October 7 that left children without their parents and parents without their children.
“Better than the torment of families waiting desperately for the return of their loved ones from the most barbaric captivity. Better than the fanatical rule by Hamas, a vile, pitiless terrorist organisation that must have no future in Gaza.
“Better than Israel’s denial of life-saving humanitarian aid and the catastrophic famine that it has caused.
“As Israel escalates its military operations and displaces Palestinian families again and again and again, there can be no answer to these horrors but concerted diplomatic action to keep the hope of peace alive.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments