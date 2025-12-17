Doctors strike live: Streeting apologises to patients as NHS faces £250m bill for walkout
Resident doctors begin five-day walkout
The health secretary has apologised to patients as resident doctors begin a five-day walkout estimated to cost the NHS £250 million.
Wes Streeting said the government did “everything we could” to avoid the strike, which he said comes at the “worst time” for the NHS.
Appearing before the Health and Social Care Committee as the walkout began, Mr Streeting said he was “entirely focused on getting the NHS through the next five days”.
He added that the strikes are going to “come at a cost of around a quarter of a billion pounds”.
The five-day strike, which started at 7am on Wednesday, is the 14th by resident doctors since 2023. British Medical Association (BMA) want a plan to increase the pay of resident doctors and a guarantee of new training places.
Mr Streeting said the government met with BMA representatives on Tuesday to see if “even at the 11th hour, we could avert the strikes”, but added: “After constructive discussions, we still weren’t able to persuade the BMA either to come into negotiations or indeed to delay strikes to January.”
'Cuts don’t pay the bills': Doctors rally on picket lines
The Independent’s Dan Haygarth is reporting from St Thomas’ Hospital in London:
A group of resident doctors formed a picket line outside St Thomas’ Hospital in London as strikes began across the country.
The doctors, who told The Independent they were fighting for improved pay and conditions, were in a defiant mood and were led in a number of chants outside the hospital - including ‘Come on Wes, do it today, fix our jobs, fix our pay’, ‘cuts don’t pay the bills’ and ‘oh pay restoration’.
Some vehicles heading along Westminster Bridge Road beeped their horns in support for the doctors, who were also visited by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday morning.
The biggest hit of this strike round could be to the NHS’ pocket
The Independent’s health correspondent Rebecca Thomas reports:
While ministers' warnings focus on the pressures facing hospitals during this week of strikes, this morning NHS England chief executive Jim Mackey has said the health service has so far had to absorb the additional monetary costs.
Having consultants cover resident doctors’ shits comes at a considerable cost – which is coming out of the NHS’ existing budget.
When quizzed the health secretary did not indicate more money would be coming from the government to help with this additional cost pressure.
While finances are already very stretched for the NHS absorbing additional costs of strikes could mean money comes out of other delivering other services.
Government and union 'too far apart' on pay dispute, says Streeting
Speaking about the resident doctors dispute, Wes Streeting told the Health and Social Care Committee of MPs: “I think (on) jobs (we are) broadly in agreement, pay – too far apart.”
The British Medical Association (BMA) want a plan to increase the pay of resident doctors and a guarantee of new training places.
Mr Streeting added: “And the the sadness I feel, especially when I meet with Jack Fletcher (chairman of the British Medical Association’s UK resident doctors committee), who is a decent person, who cares about his profession, we are in agreement on so many things.
“If we were not locked in what is an increasingly difficult dispute, we would be making more progress together.
“And these strikes are going to come at a cost around a quarter-of-a-billion pounds and impact on the operational pressures, impact on patients and the whole NHS workforce. And I deeply regret we’re in this situation.”
Analysis: Strikes come 'hospitals feel they are buckling'
The Independent’s health correspondent Rebecca Thomas reports:
Healthcare leaders have warned the timing of doctors strikes meant an additional pressure at a time when hospitals feel they are buckling.
Those managing services and consultants working on wards have admitted to The Independent services tend to run more smoothly during strikes as there are senior clinicians making the decisions.
However, this strike comes the week before Christmas during which time hospitals are usually scrambling to clear beds ready for an onslaught in the days after Christmas and the first week of the new year.
In addition to these, hospitals are facing an early flu peak.
Consultants are going to be “more knackered” due to the strikes, the Health Secretary Wes Streeting told the Health Committee on Thursday morning, this echoed a consultant's words to The Independent last week that the strikes have come during the worst weekend.
The question remains for how long will consultants be happy to put in the extra hours to cover these ongoing strikes? There is also a major cost to having consultants cover resident doctor shifts.
While the strike days may not be a disaster for hospitals the action will undoubtedly be a big hit.
Streeting: Walkout to cost NHS £250m
The health secretary has said the resident doctor strike will cost the health service £250 million.
Appearing before the Health and Social Care Committee, Wes Streeting said he was “entirely focused on getting the NHS through the next five days” as the walkout begins.
He added: “These strikes are going to come at a cost around a quarter of a billion pounds.”
Resident doctor strike underway
About 30 people outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital are stood under orange British Medical Association (BMA) umbrellas on a picket line.
The doctors, from hospitals across Liverpool, held placards reading: “Doctors need jobs now.”
Some cars beeped their horns as they passed the hospital.
House prices rise despite inflation fall
The average UK house price increased by 1.7 per cent, to £270,000 annually in October, slowing from 2.0 per cent in the 12 months to September, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
Property values increased to reach £292,000 (a 1.4 per cent annual increase) on average in England, £211,000 (1.5 per cent) in Wales, and £192,000 (3.3%) in Scotland, in October.
The average house price in Northern Ireland in the third quarter of 2025 was £193,000 – a 7.1 per cent annual increase.
Within England, the North East had the highest annual house price inflation in October, at 5.0 per cent. Annual house price inflation was lowest in London, where the average house price fell by 2.4 per cent.
Streeting apologises to patients for strikes
Health Secretary Wes Streeting apologised to patients for the disruption caused by the strikes.
He told broadcasters: “We did everything we could to avert these strikes and to stop strike action from taking place.
“When we came into Government, we recognised what resident doctors were saying about pay, and that’s why they received a 28.9 per cent pay rise from this Government.
“And of course, we’re willing to talk to them about what we do in future years.
“I think people can see that I’ve tried my absolute best to avoid these strikes on what is the worst time for the NHS. I’m really sorry to patients for the disruption that is happening as a result.”
He said the Government met with British Medical Association (BMA) representatives on Tuesday to see if “even at the 11th hour, we could avert the strikes”, but added: “After constructive discussions, we still weren’t able to persuade the BMA either to come into negotiations or indeed to delay strikes to January.”
