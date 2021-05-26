Dominic Cummings defends eye-test trip to Barnard Castle: ‘I would have made up a better story’

But Boris Johnson’s former chief of staff apologises for undermining public trust

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Wednesday 26 May 2021 15:56
Dominic Cummings has insisted he heard prime minister Boris Johnson’s “bodies pile high” remark
(EPA/UK Parliamentary Recording Unit)

Dominic Cummings has defended his "weird" explanation for why he broke lockdown rules last year, telling MPs he could have made up "a hell of of a lot better story" had he chosen to lie.

At the height of the first lockdown Boris Johnson's then chief of staff faced a barrage criticism for driving to the historic town of Barnard Castle, a visit said to coincide with his wife's birthday.

Mr Cummings had claimed that he took the drive with his family to test his eyesight before a longer trip home, after having suffered from Covid.

"If I was gonna make up the story I'd have come up with a hell of a lot better story than that one, right?" He told MPs at a mammoth joint meeting of the health and technology committees on Wednesday.

"I mean it's such a weird story... the truth is that only a few days before then I've been sitting in bed writing like, a will, what to do if I die."

Mr Cummings, who was staying in Durham at his father's house after a previous breach of lockdown rules, said he had wanted to drive back to London to return to work in the coming days.

"I then was thinking about coming down on the 12th, the Sunday, but I was basically too ill to do that. My wife said, god, you're a real state, you can barely walk, are you sure you're okay to go by to work, are you sure you're okay to to this whole thing.

"I tried to explain this at the time: it seemed to me like OK, if you get to drive 300 miles to go to back to work the next day, then probably down the road for 13 miles and back to see how you feel after you've just come off what you thought might be your deathbed – doesn't seem – didn't seem crazy to me at the time."

Mr Cummings claimed his communications around the story had been mangled because he had chosen to omit details about the security of his family. He said he had originally taken his family out of London to avoid death threats.

However he admitted that he and the prime minister Mr Johnson had “made a terrible Horlicks of” the situation and undermined public trust, adding: “I deeply apologise for it.”

He told the MPs: "The whole thing was a complete disaster and the truth is - and then it undermined public confidence in the whole thing - the truth is, if I just when the Prime Minister said on a Monday, 'we can't hold this line, we're going to have to explain things', if I just basically sent my family back out of London and said here's the truth to the public, I think people would have understood the situation."

Behavioural experts at the time measured a “Dominic Cummings effect” on compliance with lockdown and said the percieved lack of enforcement of the regulations against government figures had undermined public confidence in the policy.

