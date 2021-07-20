Dominic Cummings said he discussed removing Boris Johnson as PM just weeks after election

Dominic Cummings has said he discussed removing Boris Johnson as prime minister only weeks after helping him to secure a 80-seat majority at the December 2019 election.
The remarkable plot was revealed in an explosive interview by the PM’s former top adviser with the BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg.
Mr Cummings - who quit No 10 last autumn after a power struggle with Johnson’s wife Carrie Symonds - said: “Before even mid-January (2020) we were having meetings in Number 10 saying it’s clear that Carrie wants rid of all of us.
“At that point we were already saying by the summer either we’ll all have gone from here or we’ll be in the process of trying to get rid of him and get someone else in as prime minister.”
Mr Cummings suggested that he had only helped Mr Johnson to secure his place in No 10 in order to complete the Brexit process, and not because he thought he would be a good prime minister.
“He doesn’t have a plan, he doesn’t know how to be prime minister and we only got him in there because we had to solve a certain problem not because he was the right person to be running the country,” he said.
Mr Cummings gave no indication in the interview what mechanism he might have used to attempt to remove the prime minister, or how widely the idea of ousting Johnson was discussed.
But the revelation that officials at the heart of Downing Street were discussing an internal coup will raise further questions about Mr Johnson’s decision to surround himself with veterans of the Vote Leave campaign when he arrived in No 10 in 2019.
Mr Cummings said that within days of the election victory on 12 December 2019, the PM’s then-girlfriend began manoeuvres to remove him and other key Vote Leave figures like No 10 director of communications Lee Cain and replace them with “complete clowns”.
“Carrie’s view was and is ‘the prime minister doesn’t have a plan and he doesn’t know how Whitehall works, someone is going to set the agenda, it can either be the civil service or it can be Dominic and the Vote Leave team or it can be me’,” said Mr Cummings.
“In 2019 her view was ‘better that it’s Dominic and the Vote Leave team than the civil service because that’s the route to winning and staying in Number 10’.
“As soon as the election was won, her view was ‘why should it be Dominic and the Vote Leave team? Why shouldn’t it be me that’s pulling the strings?’
“The situation we found ourselves in is that within days we were in a situation where the prime minister’s girlfriend is trying to get rid of us and appoint complete clowns to certain key jobs.”
Mr Cummings said his relationship with Johnson was already breaking down “by summer 2020”.
“He was fed up with the media portrayal of him being a kind of puppet for the Vote Leave team, it was driving him round the bend,” said the former adviser.
“I had a plan, I was trying to get things done, he didn’t have a plan… he didn’t have an agenda.
“The prime minister’s only agenda is buy more trains, buy more buses, have more bikes and build the world’s most stupid tunnel to Ireland. That’s it.
“Also he knew that we basically disagreed about what was happening on Covid and he knew that I was blaming him for not having acted in September - which I was.
“And then I thought that his girlfriend was interfering with appointments. She wanted to have people fired and she wanted to have people promoted in ways that I thought were unethical and unprofessional. And that also led to a big argument between us.”
A Number 10 spokesperson told the BBC: “Political appointments are entirely made by the Prime Minister.”
