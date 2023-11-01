Dominic Cummings’s bravura performance at the Hallett inquiry has obviously attracted huge attention, and not just because of his potty-mouthed ways. Despite his being discredited during the “Barnard Castle” scandal (though he maintains that no rules were broken), it seems that his recollections of the official response to Covid are now being given a fair hearing.

His allegations – nothing, in truth, that he hasn’t said or hinted at before – remain incendiary, but many of the more startling “second-order” revelations in his 115-page witness statement, more of a memoir, have perhaps not enjoyed the prominence they deserve...

What was that about a hairdryer?