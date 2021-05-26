Boris Johnson should have put into coronavirus lockdown three weeks earlier than he did, former senior adviser Dominic Cummings has said, as he apologised for “disastrous” mistakes in the early weeks of the pandemic.
Mr Cummings portrayed a “lack of urgency” in 10 Downing Street in the early months of 2020, with the prime minister treating Covid-19 as a “scare story” and officials suggesting that herd immunity could be achieved by encouraging people to hold “chicken pox parties”.
He said that he warned goverment scientists and Mr Johnson on 11 and 12 March that the plan was “completely flawed” and that the UK was heading for its worst catastrophe since World War 2 with up to 500,000 dead.
But he said that even this was “far, far too late”, telling MPs: “I failed and I apologise for that.”
Looking back to the process which led to the imposition of lockdown in the UK on 23 March, Mr Cummings said: “In retrospect, it’s clear that the official plan was wrong, it’s clear that the whole advice was wrong and I think it’s clear that we obviously should have locked down essentially in the first week of March at the latest.”
Kicking off an explosive evidence session before the House of Commons health and science committees, Mr Cummings told MPs that assurances given by health secretary Matt Hancock in January last year that effective pandemic preparations were in place “were basically completely hollow”.
And he said that as late as February, the prime minister was ready to have himself injected with the disease on live TV to persuade the public it was safe.
He said that the PM and many other senior people in Whitehall had the view that the economic danger from lockdown was worse than the health threat from coronavirus.
As concern grew about the virus taking hold in the UK, Mr Cummings insisted that the government’s approach was to aim for “herd immunity”, shielding the most vulnerable while allowing other people to develop antibody protection by becoming infected and recovering.
He said he was “baffled” that the government now denied that herd immunity was ever its policy. At the time, he said the assumption was that the British public would not accept lockdowns of the kind seen in China.
Mr Cummings said that he realised that the logic behind the UK’s approach was “completely flawed”, after being approached in early March by a scientist who warned that the plan “could easily be mad... could be incredibly destructive”.
He said he raised concerns with members of the PM’s Scientific Advisory Group (Sage) the evening of 11 March.
And he said he sent a message to Johnson the following morning warning that the government approach was “completely behind the pace” and that the public must be advised immediately to stay at home in order to avoid as many as 500,000 deaths.
But he said that Covid operations were knocked off track that day by a request from US president Donald Trump for UK support for a bombing campaign in the Middle East as well as a press story about Mr Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds and her dog.
It was not until that evening that scientists “hit the total panic button” and warned that a Plan B was needed to avoid “total and utter catastrophe”, he said.
At a meeting to try to develop a “Plan B”, he said that the government’s second most senior civil servant told him that “There is no plan. We are in huge trouble... I think we are absolutely f***ked.”
Mr Cummings admitted: “The truth is that senior ministers senior officials, senior advisors like me fell disastrously short of the standards the public has a right to expect of its government in a crisis like this,” said Mr Cummings.
“When the public needed it most, the government failed. And I like to say to all the families of those who died unnecessarily how sorry I am for the mistakes that were made and for my own mistakes at that.”
Describing the atmosphere within government in the crucial weeks when Covid-19 was spreading from China to Europe, Mr Cummings said: “This is really important point to register: the Government itself and No 10 was not operating on a war footing in February in any way shape or form.
“Lots of key people were literally skiing in the middle of February. It wasn’t until the last week of February that there was again any sense of urgency in terms of No 10 and Cabinet Office.”
Mr Cummings said: “In February the prime minister regarded this as just a scare story, he described it as the new swine flu.”
Asked if he had told Johnson this was not the case, he told MPs: “Certainly, but the view of various officials inside Number 10 was if we have the Prime Minister chairing Cobra meetings and he just tells everyone ‘it’s swine flu, don’t worry about it, I’m going to get (chief medical officer) Chris Whitty to inject me live on TV with coronavirus so everyone realises it’s nothing to be frightened of’, that would not help actually serious panic.”
“Many institutions”, including Public Health England and the World Health Organsiation and the US Centre for Disease Control failed early on in the coronavirus crisis,” said Mr Cummings.
“Generally speaking, organisations across the western world were not ringing great alarm bells about it then,” he said.
“I think it is in retrospect completely obvious that many, many institutions failed on this early question.”
