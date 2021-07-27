Dominic Cummings appears to join Free Britney movement

Dominic Cummings appears to have joined the online Free Britney movement supporting the singer as she tries to end the conservatorship that has kept her under the control of her father for more than a decade.

The former top adviser to Boris Johnson waded into the issue on Twitter as just as court documents revealed the pop icon described her father Jamie Spears as “threatening and scary.” A judge last week granted Spears the right to choose her lawyer, allowing her a say in her own legal representation for the first time since 2008.

The 39-year-old star chose Hollywood attorney Matthew Rosengart, a partner at the law firm Greenberg Traurig who has represented several big names including Steven Spielberg and Keanu Reeves.

Mr Rosengart said his firm would take “a top to bottom look” at the case and on Monday filed a petition to a Los Angeles court asking for Jamie Spears to be removed as conservator of his daughter's estate.

Mr Cummings, however, had a suggestion for an alternative route the lawyers could take.

He suggested the legal team write to the staff of judges in the case, the governor of California, all members of Congress and the president to ask whether they “personally” support the laws allowing Ms Spears to be kept under conservatorship.

Mr Cummings said the action would turn the tide in favour of “#FreeBritney”.

His idea earned at least 1,300 retweets, making it more popular than his notorious ‘Who do we not save?’ whiteboard post from May.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the former Vote Leave supremo to take an interest Spears’ case.