Dominic Cummings has made a host of claims over his former boss, Boris Johnson, in his first TV interview.

The ex-Downing Street aide has criticised the prime minister for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic after leaving his role as adviser at the end of last year.

While he has made multiple claims about the PM in his blog, on Twitter and during a committee appearance before MPs, his first broadcast interview is set to air on Tuesday.

Mr Cummings has taken questions from Laura Kuenssberg, the BBC’s political editor, as he spoke about the PM and the Covid pandemic.

The former top adviser to the PM is set to make more accusations in the interview, including that Mr Johnson resisted a second national lockdown because he believed those dying were “essentially all over 80”.

Mr Cummings is also expected to accuse his one-time boss of putting “his own political interests ahead of people’s lives”.

The interview is set to be aired at 7pm on Tuesday evening and will be shown on BBC Two.

It is also expected to show the ex-adviser making other claims, including over how Mr Johnson spoke about The Telegraph, where he used to work as a journalist, and comments over the NHS during the Covid pandemic.