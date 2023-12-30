Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dominic Cummings has claimed he and Rishi Sunak held top secret meetings as the PM considered bringing him back into the fold ahead of the next election.

The prime minister reportedly asked Boris Johnson’s ex-chief aide for advice on winning over the public as he pushed for a “secret deal” with Mr Cummings to help the Conservatives secure victory when Britain goes to the polls next year.

But Mr Sunak, whose party is trailing behind Labour in the polls, apparently decided against the plan after two meetings and after Mr Cummings made a series of demands about what the government should prioritise.

The former Vote Leave campaign director, who was behind the 2019 Tory election drive that ended in a landslide victory, is one of the most controversial advisers in Downing Street history but sensationally left in autumn 2020 after a power struggle with then-PM Mr Johnson.

During the discussions, Mr Cummings urged Mr Sunak to abandon his cautious economic approach, hold an emergency budget, settle the NHS strikes and double the threshold at which people pay the 40p rate of income tax from £50,271 to £100,000, the Sunday Times reported.

Dominic Cummings revealed Mr Sunak’s offer of a ‘secret deal’ (PA Wire)

He also reportedly advocated leaving the European Convention on Human Rights.

No 10 has not denied Mr Cummings’ account but said no job offer was made.

A Downing Street source said: “It was a broad discussion about politics and campaigning, no job was offered.”

The pair were said to have met in December last year in London, alongside Mr Sunak’s chief of staff Liam Booth-Smith, and in July in North Yorkshire. The meetings were so discreet that even some of Mr Sunak’s inner circle were apparently unaware.

Rishi Sunak’s party is trailing Labour in the polls (AFP)

Mr Cummings told the paper: “He wanted a secret deal in which I delivered the election and he promised to take government seriously after the election.

“But I’d rather the Tories lose than continue in office without prioritising what’s important and the voters.

“The post-2016 Tories are summed up by the fact that Sunak, like Johnson, would rather lose than take government seriously. Both thought their MPs agreed with them, and both were right.”

The former aide said he was only prepared to offer his help if Mr Sunak would commit to prioritising the “most critical things”, citing nuclear weapons infrastructure, pandemics, Ministry of Defence procurement, artificial intelligence (AI) and “broken core government institutions”.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson pictured with his ex-chief adviser ( Victoria Jones/PA)

Following the report, Mr Cummings posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Don’t know why someone at No10 blabbed about this but … Brief statement on Times story about the PM asking me to smash Labour and win the election, what I asked for in return (e.g sorting out the horror show of our nuclear weapons infrastructure, pandemic defences), & why we couldn’t do a deal.”

Mr Cummings was appointed Mr Johnson’s chief adviser in July 2019 and is widely credited with helping him win the 2019 general election. But he left the following year after a spectacular fallout with Mr Johnson. He later admitted he had been working to bring an end to the prime minister’s tenure.

He also became embroiled in a public scandal when it emerged he had driven from London to County Durham at the height of lockdown.

Labour said the revelation showed Mr Sunak is “out of ideas” and relying on “the ghosts of Tories past”.

“Out-of-touch Rishi Sunak is asking the wrong question if he thinks the lockdown rule-breaking architect of Boris Johnson’s failed premiership is the answer,” shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth said.

“After promising to restore integrity to Downing Street, he’s secretly begging Mr Barnard Castle to run Downing Street again. From Cameron to Cummings, the prime minister is admitting he’s out of ideas and too weak to come up with his own.”