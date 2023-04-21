Jump to content

UK deputy prime minister quits after bullying investigation

U.K. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has resigned after an independent investigation into complaints that he bullied civil servants

Brian Melley
Friday 21 April 2023 10:05

U.K. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned Friday after an independent investigation into complaints that he bullied civil servants.

Raab's announcement on Friday came the day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received findings into eight formal complaints that Raab, who is also justice secretary, had been abusive toward staff during a previous stint in that office and while serving as foreign secretary and Brexit secretary.

Raab, 49, denied claims he belittled and demeaned his staff and said he “behaved professionally at all times,” but had said he would resign if the bullying complaints were upheld.

Sunak received the report Thursday morning and was carefully considering the findings but didn'i immediately make a decision, spokesperson Max Blain said.

