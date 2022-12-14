Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Five further formal complaints have been filed against Dominic Raab over his behaviour at work, Downing Street has confirmed.

A total of eight complaints have now been made against the deputy prime minister amid allegations he bullied colleagues and left officials too scared to enter his office.

The latest five related to alleged behaviour at the Ministry of Justice, which Mr Raab has run since September 2021.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon the prime minister's official spokesperson told reporters: "I can confirm that the Prime Minister has now asked the investigator to include five further formal complaints relating to conduct at the Ministry of Justice as part of the ongoing investigation and in line with the existing terms of reference."

In November Downing Street confirmed it was opening an inquiry into Mr Raab’s alleged behaviour, following media reports about his conduct.

It initially covered two incidents, but was widened to three later in the same week week it launched.

No 10 said the five new incidents were alleged to have taken place during Raab’s first spell as justice secretary from September 2021 to September 2022. He was briefly replaced in the role by Liz Truss but was re-appointed by Mr Sunak.

The lawyer heading the inquiry into the deputy prime minister’s behaviour will report to Mr Sunak, who will make the final judgement about whether his political ally breached the ministerial code, which he oversees.

Mr Raab has insisted he has “behaved professionally at all times”.

