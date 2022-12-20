Jump to content

Yet more vacancies in Dominic Raab’s office as formal complaints mount

String of job adverts to fill vacancies in deputy prime minister’s office that staff were ‘too scared to enter’

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Tuesday 20 December 2022 10:38
Comments
(Getty)

Dominic Raab's office is scrambling to fill yet more vacancies, as formal complaints against the deputy prime minister's conduct continue to mount.

An internal civil service job advert seen by The Independent shows the deputy prime minister's office is looking for another senior mandarin on as much as £76,000 to start in the new year.

It comes after the civil service last week advertised for as many as 10 new private secretaries to work in Mr Raab's office.

The Independent understands that the Ministry of Justice was only looking to fill four vacancies with this advert, but was also keen to build a list of qualified candidates to hold on standby in case further people quit.

The posting of the jobs came as the government inquiry into the deputy prime minister's behaviour last week expanded to cover eight separate formal complaints about his behaviour at work.

Mr Raab, who says he has behaved professionally at work at all times, is accused of leaving some staff members too scared to enter his office because of allegedly "abrasive and controlling" behaviour.

The latest vacancy in Mr Raab's office is for a deputy principal private secretary, and follows the Ministry of Justice recruiting for a principal private secretary in November.

That job was advertised as "varied, interesting, and demanding". Both roles involve close work with the top Tory, who has a dual job as Rishi Sunak's deputy prime minister and Justice Secretary.

The exact size of Mr Raab's private office is not know, but cabinet ministers generally have around a dozen staff, with some more or some less.

Rishi Sunak has stood by his colleague, who has not been suspended and is turning up to work as normal despite the eight formal complaints against him.

When allegations were put to the prime minister, Mr Sunak said in November and that did not "recognise that characterisation" of Mr Raab. The minister requested the independent inquiry into himself, to which Mr Sunak agreed.

The prime minister himself is also facing pressure to appoint an ethics advisor, with the job lying vacant for nearly six months despite a pledge to fill it. The last ethics advisor quit during Boris Johnson's tenure and has yet to be replaced.

