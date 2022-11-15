Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Staff working for Dominic Raab were “scared to go into his office” because of his “controlling” behaviour, a former head of the diplomatic service has revealed.

Simon McDonald has heaped further pressure on the deputy prime minister over his alleged bullying of his officials – saying he warned Mr Raab to change his approach.

“It was language, it was tone, he would be very curt with people. And he did this in front of a lot of other people,” said the former top civil servant, of their time together at the Foreign Office.

“I think people felt demeaned. And I tried to have that conversation with him,” Lord McDonald told Times Radio.

“When I worked for him, Dominic Raab was not aware of the impact of his behaviour on the people working for him, and couldn’t be made to see that impact.”

The criticism comes after Rishi Sunak stood by his deputy, who must face MPs when he stands in at prime minister’s questions on Wednesday for his absent leader.

One minister has already been forced out of Mr Sunak’s cabinet because of bullying allegations, with last week’s resignation of Gavin Williamson amid multiple investigations.

more to follow