Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Dominic Raab’s staff were ‘scared to go into his office’, ex-Foreign Office chief reveals

‘I think people felt demeaned. And I tried to have that conversation with him’

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Tuesday 15 November 2022 10:35
Comments
Dominic Raab enters Downing Street ahead of Rishi Sunak cabinet shake-up

Staff working for Dominic Raab were “scared to go into his office” because of his “controlling” behaviour, a former head of the diplomatic service has revealed.

Simon McDonald has heaped further pressure on the deputy prime minister over his alleged bullying of his officials – saying he warned Mr Raab to change his approach.

“It was language, it was tone, he would be very curt with people. And he did this in front of a lot of other people,” said the former top civil servant, of their time together at the Foreign Office.

“I think people felt demeaned. And I tried to have that conversation with him,” Lord McDonald told Times Radio.

“When I worked for him, Dominic Raab was not aware of the impact of his behaviour on the people working for him, and couldn’t be made to see that impact.”

Recommended

The criticism comes after Rishi Sunak stood by his deputy, who must face MPs when he stands in at prime minister’s questions on Wednesday for his absent leader.

One minister has already been forced out of Mr Sunak’s cabinet because of bullying allegations, with last week’s resignation of Gavin Williamson amid multiple investigations.

more to follow

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in