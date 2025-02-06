Watch live: Labour responds to Donald Trump's claim US will take over Gaza
Watch live as Labour answers an urgent question on Israel and Gaza on Thursday, 6 February, after Donald Trump claimed that the US will "take over" the territory.
On Tuesday, the US president said his nation would "take over the Gaza Strip” with a “a long-term ownership position” – estimating that about 1.8 million of the near-2.3 million Palestinians living in Gaza would have to be relocated to achieve his vision of turning what he called a “hell hole” into “the Riviera of the Middle East”.
Thirty-eight Labour MPs wrote to Sir Keir Starmer demanding the prime minister take a stand against the Republican's “ethnic cleansing” of Gaza in the biggest public backlash within the party against the prime minister since Labour won the election.
The PM did not directly address Mr Trump's comments when he was confronted on the issue during Prime Minister’s Questions but Downing Street later confirmed Sir Keir planned to talk to the US president over the shock plans.
