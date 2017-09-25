Sadiq Khan has compared Donald Trump’s language to Isis, and said his antagonistic approach is playing into the hands of the militant group.

Speaking at an event hosted by The Guardian at the Labour Party conference in Brighton, the London Mayor condemned the US President’s repetition of “clash of civilisations rhetoric”.

“They say that there is a clash of civilisations, it is not possible to be a Muslim and a westerner, and the West hates us. And you are inadvertently playing their game, you are helping them.”

On the campaign trail last year, the President said Mr Khan could be an “exception” to his proposed Muslim ban, which later barred residents of several Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

In response, the Mayor of London said he would refuse any such exemption. However, he said he was a "reluctant participant" in what some have called a feud between the two leaders.

Addressing the conference on Monday, The London Mayor paid tribute to London’s emergency services after a “year of tragedy” in the capital, which has seen four terrorist attacks and the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Mr Khan told delegates a “weak and divided Tory government had overseen chronic under-investment in emergency services. "

He also noted that the Metropolitan Police, the biggest force in the country, had been forced to make a billion pounds worth of savings by 2020.

However, in the days prior to the speech, the London Mayor’s right to address conference was the subject of much internal debate in the Labour Party.

The party’s conference arrangements committee (CAC) eventually backed the Mayor addressing delegates, after the National Executive Committee (NEC), the governing body of the Labour party, refused to do so, apparently over concerns it might make the conference London-centric.

It was alleged that Unite, the trade Union led by Corbyn ally Len McCluskey, had also opposed the Mayor being granted speaking rights.