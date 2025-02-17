Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has thrown down the gauntlet to Donald Trump, calling for the US to provide a “backstop” to deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again after meeting with European leaders for emergency talks on the war.

The prime minister - who will travel to the US later this month - said allies on the continent would have to step up in terms of both spending and capability as he spoke following talks with partners in Paris on Monday.

While he said he would be prepared to put a peacekeeping force into Ukraine if there is a deal to end the war with Russia, Sir Keir said such a move would require there to be a US security guarantee to ensure Russia does not attack again.

“Europe must play its role, and I’m prepared to consider committing British forces on the ground alongside others if there is a lasting peace agreement”, the PM told reporters after the Paris meeting.

open image in gallery Sir Keir said European allies would have to take responsibility for the continent’s security but demanded the US enforce a peace deal in Ukraine ( PA )

“But there must be a US backstop, because a US security guarantee is the only way to effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again.”

He also said that allies across the continent – including Britain – will have to “take responsibility” for its security by bolstering both defence spending and capability, echoing Trump’s demands for European nations to spend more on defence.

But fears Washington will cut its transatlantic defence commitments and exclude Ukraine from peace talks with Putin have the UK on a collision course with the Republican administration, with Sir Keir repeatedly warning that there can be “no talks about Ukraine without Ukraine”.

Speaking on Monday evening, the prime minister said: “At stake is not just the future of Ukraine. It is an existential question for Europe as a whole, and therefore vital for Britain’s national interest.

“This is a once-in-a-generation moment for the collective security of our own continent. Only a lasting peace in Ukraine that safeguards its sovereignty will deter Putin from further aggression in the future.

“Recent statements by the US administration should not come as a surprise. President Trump has long expressed the wish for Europe to step up and meet the demands of its own security, that he wants to get a lasting peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine.

“So today’s informal meeting of European leaders was a vital first step in responding to that. On defence, it’s clear the US is not going to leave Nato, but we Europeans will have to do more.”

It comes just a week before the prime minister is to fly to the US for talks with Mr Trump as part of a visit announced earlier on Monday.

European leaders - who met on Monday to thrash out a response to the Republican’s plan to sideline Europe in the negotiations - were divided over the proposal to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine.

open image in gallery The prime minister met with other European leaders in Paris on Monday before his statement ( PA Wire )

Poland ruled out the proposition, while Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain indicated they were undecided and would need further assurances before committing troops.

The division comes ahead of a crunch meeting in Riyadh between Russia and the US on Tuesday, with secretary of state Marco Rubio leading an American delegation that will seek an end to the fighting.

Ukraine has not been invited to the talks and will not accept the outcome if Kyiv is not involved, Volodymyr Zelensky said. He will travel to Saudi Arabia this week, but his visit is unrelated to the talks.

While the White House has not disclosed who exactly American officials will be meeting, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov flew in on Monday on behalf of Putin.