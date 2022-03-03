UK has ‘tolerated Russian kleptocrats’ in football for too long, says Nadine Dorries

Britain has tolerated the presence of Russian “kleptocrats” in its football industry for too long, culture secretary Nadine Dorries has told MPs.

Her comments came in response to calls for sanctions on Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich and Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov, whose financial partnerships with Everton were suspended on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Downing Street said that more measures against Russian individuals and entities can be expected within “the coming days and weeks” in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson said that sanctions legislation was being kept “under constant review”, after Whitehall insiders complained that the legal requirement to establish “reasonable grounds” for action against individuals was delaying action.

The spokesperson said officials were investigating whether the process can be accelerated, but said he “did not recognise” reports that it could take months for the government to decide whether any measures could be taken in the cases of oligarchs like Abramovich.

Boris Johnson is coming under increasing pressure to move against the billions of pounds worth of Russian assets and property in the UK, after an EU crackdown on the oligarchs saw German authorities seize a £500m superyacht owned by Usmanov.

In Brussels, senior MEP Guy Verhofstadt tweeted: “The yachts of oligarchs have been seized in France and Germany. London is paved with the bloody gold of Russian billionaires close to Putin’s regime. When will Johnson act?”

Sir Keir Starmer used the cover of parliamentary privilege on Wednesday to call for sanctions on Abramovich and Igor Shuvalov, a former Russian deputy prime minister, who he said owned two London flats worth £11m.

And Labour MP Chris Bryant today told the Commons: "Some of us are anxious about why we are not going further on the sanctioning of individuals.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 3 March 2022 Commuters wait to get on a bus near Liverpool Street Station as all London Underground lines are suspended after thousands of workers began strike action in London EPA UK news in pictures 2 March 2022 Rend Platings and her husband Michael outside their home in Cambridge, which they have painted in the colours of the Ukraine flag in a show of support for friends in the country PA UK news in pictures 1 March 2022 Players take part in the Royal Shrovetide Football Match in Ashbourne, Derbyshire, which has been played in the town since the 12th century PA UK news in pictures 28 February 2022 Donations at the Klub Orla Bialego (White Eagle Club) in Balham, south London, made by members of the public, prior to their aid convoy setting off to Ukraine in aid of refugees fleeing the Russian invasion PA UK news in pictures 27 February 2022 People protest in front of the National Gallery in London against Russia’s massive military operation in Ukraine Reuters UK news in pictures 26 February 2022 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George in the stands during the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London PA UK news in pictures 25 February 2022 People head to St Mary’s Cathedral to light candles after a demonstration outside the Russian Consulate General in Edinburgh, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine PA UK news in pictures 24 February 2022 People protest against the Russian invasion on Ukraine outside Downing Street in London EPA UK news in pictures 23 February 2022 Swimmers from Hampstead Ponds cross the road in their swimming costumes outside the Royal Courts of Justice, London, as they await the result of a judicial review brought by Christina Efthimiou over whether the charges for bathing at the ponds in Hampstead Heath unlawfully discriminate against disabled people PA UK news in pictures 22 February 2022 Runners line up for the start of The Anshin Security Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at Taunton Racecourse Getty UK news in pictures 21 February 2022 Shoes on display at the ROKER AW22 presentation at London Fashion Week, in London EPA UK news in pictures 20 February 2022 The waters of the River Severn in edge towards homes in Ironbridge, Shropshire, as more wet and windy weather is set to sweep the UK. Storm Franklin is set to strike the UK just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left 1.4 million homes without power PA UK news in pictures 19 February 2022 Damaged caused to home of Dominic Good, in Stondon Massey, near Brentwood, Essex, after a 400-year-old oak tree in his garden was uprooted by Storm Eunice. PA UK news in pictures 17 February 2021 Activists from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) protest against the use of feathers in clothing, ahead of London Fashion Week Reuters UK news in pictures 16 February 2022 Waves crashing on the seafront at Blackpool before Storm Dudley hits the north of England PA UK news in pictures 15 February 2022 Hailey Duff, left, Vicky Wright, centre and Jennifer Dodds in action for Great Britsin during their women’s curling round robin match against Japan at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Team GB sealed a 10-4 victory Reuters UK news in pictures 14 February 2022 Members of the Household Cavalry walk past Wellington Arch and a large inflatable heart, on Valentine's Day in London Reuters UK news in pictures 13 February 2022 People in costume attend the Whitby Steampunk Weekend in Yorkshire PA UK news in pictures 12 February 2022 People in Parliament Square, London, take part in the People's Assembly nationwide protest about cost of living crisis PA UK news in pictures 11 February 2022 Romney sheep graze the grass around the dormant vines at Nyetimber's Manor Vineyard at West Chiltington in West Sussex. The herd from a local farm form part of Nyetimber's sustainability program and are utilised for vineyard maintenance, keeping the grass low, reducing the risk of frost, maintaining grass leys on the estate and saving the cost of fuel for mowing PA UK news in pictures 10 February 2022 Alice Wyllie looks at projections featuring details of some of the illustration plates during the press view for Audubon's Birds of America exhibition at the National Museum Of Scotland, Edinburgh PA UK news in pictures 9 February 2022 New arrival Upendi and mother Cheka in the bonobo enclosure at Twycross Zoo, Leicestershire PA UK news in pictures 8 February 2022 Workers move a crate containing Season's Greetings by street artist Banksy from a retail unit at Ty'r Orsaf, Port Talbot, prior to its journey to a temporary storage unit at an undisclosed location PA UK news in pictures 7 February 2022 Dog walkers enjoy the early morning sunrise at Tynemouth Beach in North Tyneside, on the north east coast of England PA UK news in pictures 6 February 2022 A Leicester City invades the pitch as Nottingham Forest celebrate scoring their side’s third goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at the City Ground, Nottingham PA UK news in pictures 5 February 2022 Stadium staff remove a flare from the pitch during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at Selhurst Park PA UK news in pictures 4 February 2022 "The Nuba Survival" is a five-metre-tall statue of two skeletons locked in an embrace in Checkendon, Oxfordshire. The statue was created by local artist John Buckley PA UK news in pictures 3 February 2022 Kew horticulturists attending to the ‘Rising sun’ display at the Kew Orchid Festival: Costa Rica, at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, west London PA UK news in pictures 2 February 2022 Protesters campaign against corruption in London EPA UK news in pictures 1 February 2022 Lorries queue for the Port of Dover in Kent, as the Dover TAP is enforced due to the high volume of lorries waiting to cross the Channel PA UK news in pictures 31 January 2022 Nelson Beaumont-Laurencia applies finishing touches to a sculpture of a tiger, commissioned by Manchester Business Improvement District to celebrate the Chinese New Year, is unveiled in St Ann’s Square PA UK news in pictures 30 January 2022 A house on Overhill terrace in Gateshead, lost its roof on 29 January after strong winds from Storm Malik battered northern parts of the UK PA UK news in pictures 29 January 2022 A newly painted bicycle sign is seen on the middle of the road at Westminster Bridge, as the new Highway Code rules start today together with giving pedestrians priority at junctions Reuters UK news in pictures 28 January 2022 School children take part in a rally in support of British Sign Language becoming a recognised language in the UK, outside the Houses of Parliament, Westminster, as the British Sign Language Private Members’ Bill, introduced by Rosie Cooper MP, reaches its second reading in the House PA UK news in pictures 27 January 2022 A rare six-week-old southern white rhino calf called Zawadi, explores her paddock for the first time at Africa Alive! in Lowestoft PA UK news in pictures 26 January 2022 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson jogs with his dog Dilyn, in London REUTERS UK news in pictures 25 January 2022 A member of staff looks at Francis Bacon’s work ‘Second Version of Triptych 1944’ on display in the Francis Bacon: Man and Beast exhibition at the the Royal Academy of Arts in London PA UK news in pictures 24 January 2022 Rowers (front to back) Charlotte Irving, Kat Cordiner and Abby Johnston, on their way to shatter the world record for rowing across the Atlantic PA UK news in pictures 23 January 2022 A grey seal pup on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk, as the pupping season draws to a close at one of the UK’s most important sites for the mammals PA UK news in pictures 22 January 2022 Participants prepare to take part in the Crisis icebreaker cold water challenge at Tooting Bec Lido in London EPA UK news in pictures 21 January 2022 Willesborough Windmill, a white smock mill built in 1869 is bathed in the morning sunshine as the moon sets behind in Ashford, Kent PA UK news in pictures 20 January 2022 A jet skier jumps the waves off the coast at Blyth in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 19 January 2022 Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, participate in a therapy session with individuals who have experienced the care system, during a visit to the Foundling Museum in London REUTERS UK news in pictures 18 January 2022 Surfers enter the sea as the sun rises over Tynemouth on the North East coast PA UK news in pictures 17 January 2022 Bonhams’ Danny McIlwraith holds a Nigerian polycrome carved wood mask during a photocall for the sale of the Jim Lennon Collection at Bonhams in Edinburgh PA UK news in pictures 16 January 2022 The moon rises above the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, Hampshire PA UK news in pictures 15 January 2022 Demonstrators outside Downing Street during a ‘Kill The Bill’ protest against The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill in London PA UK news in pictures 14 January 2022 Ecologist Emma Smart (left) and retired GP Dr Diana Warner outside HMP Bronzefield, in Surrey, following their release from the prison where Emma undertook a 26-day hunger strike during her incarceration. Ms Smart was sentenced in November, along with other members of Insulate Britain, to serve four months for breaking a High Court injunction by taking part in a blockade at junction 25 of the M25 motorway during the morning rush hour on 8 October last year PA UK news in pictures 13 January 2022 A TV presenter holds a copy of a newspaper outside 10 Downing Streetafter the Prime Minister apologised for attending a gathering of colleagues in the Number Ten garden in May 2020, while the UK was in strict lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic Getty UK news in pictures 12 January 2022 Fitness guru Derrick Evans after receiving an MBE during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle PA

“It’s a mystery to me why Roman Abramovich has not yet been sanctioned. The government itself knows that he’s been engaged in illicit activity and he’s a person for concern for the government, which is why they’ve not been encouraging him to come to the UK.

“I don’t know why Alisher Usmanov has not yet been sanctioned. He’s been sanctioned by the EU, but not by us. He owns Sutton Place. I don’t know why we haven’t seized that asset.

“I don’t know why the UK has not seized a single yacht, or a flat, or a property of any other kind while other countries in Europe are able to do that."

Mr Bryant called on Ms Dorries to condemn former England football captain John Terry for posting a picture of himself with Abramovich on social media earlier today.

Ms Dorries replied: "I know that the Foreign Office are working on sanctions.

“But in football, I agree with him, we have tolerated the investment of Russian kleptocrats for far too long.”

Ms Dorries - wearing Ukrainian blue-and-yellow - said the UK had reached “a turning point” on the issue, adding: “We need make sure football clubs remain viable - that is an important point.

“He knows I’m limited in what I’m able to do in my department. I cannot mention names and I hope we will see the Foreign Office come forward with the sanctions.”

Following Mr Abramovich’s announcement on Wednesday that he was putting Chelsea up for sale, Mr Johnson’s spokesperson said he was unable to confirm the club was being sold, as the test applied by the Premier League on new owners and directors has not yet been triggered.

UK officials yesterday confirmed that they were aware of suggestions that wealthy Russians are selling assets and moving cash overseas in expectation of being including in future sanctions lists.

Sources have suggested that the process of drawing up lists is being slowed by the legislation introduced following Brexit to allow the UK to operate a sanctions regime separate from the EU.

Amendments accepted by the government require sanctions to be applied “in a proportionate manner” and gave stronger remedial measures for those targeted. This has left a 100-strong team working on sanctions in Whitehall with the task of providing a watertight legal case in relation to each individual affected, in order to protect the government against challenge in the courts.

Mr Johnson’s promise to sanction members of the Duma lower house of Russia’s parliament who back military action in Ukraine is thought likely to take some time to implement because of the labour-intensive task of making cases against all 351, while the EU was able to take the step immediately.

The PM’s spokesman said: “Certainly, when it comes to individuals, it is the case that we need to do a preparatory work and requisite work to make sure that is legally sound before introduction, as I think people would expect.

“We will keep that under review and if there are ways to further speed it up, then we will.”

But he said that the government was putting its most intense focus on sanctions against institutions such as banks and defence companies, which it judges will have more impact than high-profile measures against well-known individuals.

“Obviously what is important is what puts the most pressure on Putin’s regime,” said the spokesperson.

This map shows the areas held by Russian forces in Ukraine (Press Association Images)

“We do what exerts the greatest pressure. Whilst it’s an important message to sanction oligarchs and seize assets, what is funding the Russian war machine are things like banks – some of which we know are largely set up to fund the military.

“By sanctioning those, that’s where we think we can have the biggest impact.”

- The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.