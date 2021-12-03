Met police asked to investigate Downing Street lockdown Christmas party

Police chief says Met is ‘impartial’ and acts ‘without fear or favour’

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Friday 03 December 2021 15:35
Comments
Met not investigating No 10 over reported Christmas party, says Cressida Dick

The Metropolitan Police have been asked to launch an investigation into Christmas parties held at Downing Street during last year's lockdown.

In a letter to the force's commissioner Labour MP Barry Gardiner said officers "should investigate the matter further to establish the facts and see if any laws might have been broken".

It comes after claims that No.10 staff drank into the early hours and played party games in contravention of Tier 3 lockdown rules last year.

Metropolitan police chief Cressida Dick had said earlier on Friday that she was not aware of any complaints against the prime minister's office for allegedly breaking the rules.

“You asked if we are investigating - the answer to that is no," said told LBC radio.

Recommended

"And, as far as I’m aware, we have had no complaints and therefore I really can’t comment on what did or didn’t happen there

Asked what would happen if she received a letter, she said: “If I get a letter, I’ll read a letter.

“This is the Met. We are professional. We are impartial. We act without fear or favour. We follow evidence. That’s what we do.”

Mr Gardiner sent the letter following the interview and said he was "surprised to hear" that no investigation had yet been launched.

"It is alleged that over 50 people were in attendance at the event at that this may have been a breach of the then Covid rules," he wrote.

"At the time such large gatherings were banned. It has also been alleged that there was a separate large event on 27 November 2020."

The MP said if the events took place it implied that "there is one rule for the government and another for everyone else".

Some repeat offenders who held parties during lockdown were issued with £10,000 fines.

The Covid-19 Bereaved families group on Thursday said they were "sickened" to hear of the revelations.

And the ex-head of the government’s legal service hinted the law may have been broken – noting that he had cancelled his own leaving party around the same time "for legal reasons".

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

Recommended

A No 10 spokesperson refused to deny parties had taken place and said only that rules had been followed.

“Covid rules have been followed at all times,” they said. The government issued similar statements in relation to the affair of Matt Hancock, and Dominic Cummings' trip to Barnard Castle.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in