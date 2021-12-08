Met Police will not investigate 10 Downing Street Christmas party

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Wednesday 08 December 2021 19:27
Comments
(Independent)

Metropolitan Police have said they will not investigate allegations that Covid restrictions were broken at a party at 10 Downing Street on 18 December 2020.

In a statement, Scotland Yard said the decision was taken on the basis of the “absence of evidence” that rules were broken and in line with Met policy not to investigate historical allegations of breaches of Covid regulations.

Comments

