Boris Johnson has ‘full confidence’ in civil servant who issued lockdown party invite

Downing Street refuses to reveal whether prime minister aware of drinks plans

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Tuesday 11 January 2022 12:37
Comments
Boris Johnson ‘beneath contempt’, says Bereaved Families for Justice spokesperson

Boris Johnson retains “full confidence” in the senior civil servant who issued an invitation for 100 staff to attend a Downing Street drinks event during lockdown, No 10 has said.

Martin Reynolds remains in post as the prime minister’s principal private secretary, one of the most crucial roles in No 10, said Mr Johnson’s official spokesman.

There has been speculation that Mr Reynolds might be forced out of his post after ITV News obtained an email in which he invited No 10 staff to a “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden on 20 May 2020.

The email read: “Hi all,

“After what has been an incredibly busy period we thought it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening.

Recommended

“Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!”

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

It has been claimed that around 40 people took part in the event, eating picnic food and drinking wine around a long table set out in the No 10 garden.

Crucially, Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie are said to have been present for at least part of the evening.

One former government special adviser said that a private secretary like Mr Reynolds was unlikely to have organised such a drinks unless “the instruction came from the top”.

“The private secretary works on behalf of the PM in this case,” Claire Pearsall told Sky News.

But Mr Johnson’s spokesperson declined to say whether the PM was aware of Mr Reynolds’ invitation or had instructed him to send it out.

Under sustained questioning about the party from journalists at a daily Westminster media briefing, the spokesperson repeatedly said that he was unable to comment ahead of the completion of an inquiry by senior mandarin Sue Gray.

“An independent investigation is ongoing,” said the spokesperson. “I can’t comment on reports and claims. It wouldn’t be appropriate to do so.”

Recommended

He refused to say whether the “we” referred to in Mr Reynolds’ email included the prime minister or any other member of the Downing Street team.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in