Divisions at the top of the government over the “partygate” row burst into the open today, with home secretary Priti Patel distancing herself from Rishi Sunak’s suggestion he was reserving judgement on Boris Johnson’s position until after the publication of an independent report.

Downing Street was forced to insist that the prime minister enjoys the “full support” of his cabinet, following a lukewarm message from the chancellor on Twitter in which he said Johnson was right to apologise for joining a drinks event in the Downing Street garden during lockdown and called for “patience while Sue Gray carries out her enquiry”.

Asked whether she was following Mr Sunak in qualifying support until the report is out, Ms Patel told Sky News: “No. On the contrary. I have publicly supported the prime minister and actually you’re speaking to the home secretary who spends all my time day in day out supporting the prime minister.”

The chancellor sent out deputy Simon Clarke to damp down speculation over his stance. But the Treasury chief secretary’s own comments were guarded, as he said: “The chancellor was clear in his statement yesterday that he thinks it was right – as I do – that the prime minister should apologise and take responsibility for what happened in Downing Street, but also that this inquiry needs to be completed before we move forward. I think our positions are absolutely as one on that.”

Scotland Yard indicated it will wait to see if the Gray inquiry identifies evidence of potentially criminal behaviour before launching any investigation into the Downing Street parties.

Meanwhile, there was open conflict between Scottish Conservatives and the national leadership, as MSPs in Edinburgh rowed in behind leader Douglas Ross after he was branded a “lightweight” by Jacob Rees-Mogg for calling for Johnson’s resignation.

One senior Scottish Tory was quoted as saying that it was “inconceivable” that the PM could address the party’s annual conference in Scotland in March after the events of this week – something which all previous leaders have done.

Speaking in the Commons on Thursday, Mr Rees-Mogg appeared to offer a fresh excuse for the PM’s attendance at the “bring your own booze” gathering of around 40 staff on 20 May 2020, at a time when the public were told they could meet with no more than one person from another household outdoors.

Mr Johnson told MPs on Wednesday that he had thought it was a work event. But Mr Rees-Mogg went further by suggesting that the upcoming Covid public inquiry should consider whether the restrictions in place at the time were “too hard on people”.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 11 January 2022 A couple walk underneath an umbrella during wet weather on Westminster Bridge in central London PA UK news in pictures 10 January 2022 A jogger passes the Covid Memorial Wall in London AP UK news in pictures 9 January 2021 The sun rises over horses at Seaton Sluice in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 8 January 2022 Riders compete during the Veterans Men's race at the UK Cyclo-Cross National Championships 2022 in Ardingly, south of London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 7 January 2022 A dog looks out of a car window at the wintry conditions in Killeshin, Co. Laois PA UK news in pictures 6 January 2022 People walk through frost and mist alongside a frozen lake during sunrise in Bushy Park, London REUTERS UK news in pictures 5 January 2022 A skier jumps on the slopes at Allenheads in the Pennines to the north of Weardale in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 4 January 2022 Freshly-fallen snow covers houses in Corbridge, near Hexham in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 3 January 2022 Dean Morrison, 13, receives his Covid-19 vaccine from student nurse Anthony McLaughlin during a vaccination clinic at the Glasgow Central Mosque PA UK news in pictures 2 January 2022 Konastantinos Tsimikas of Liverpool with Chelsea’s Mason Mount during the Premier League match at Stamfrod Bridge Liverpool FC/Getty UK news in pictures 1 January 2022 New Year’s Eve Lasers, drones and fireworks illuminate the sky in front of the Royal Naval College in Greenwich shortly after midnight in London EPA UK news in pictures 31 December 2021 Competitors in fancy dress run across the Pennine tops near Haworth, West Yorkshire, in the annual Auld Lang Syne Fell race which attracts hundreds of runners every year PA UK news in pictures 30 December 2021 Sunrise at Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 29 December 2021 The Very Revd Dr Robert Willis, Dean of Canterbury Cathedral, looks at Becket, a six month old red-billed chough as he visits Wildwood Wildlife Park in Kent on the anniversary of the murder of Thomas Becket PA UK news in pictures 28 December 2021 Troops of the Household Cavalry are seen reflected in a puddle during the changing of the Queen’s Life Guard, on Horse Guards Parade, in central London PA UK news in pictures 27 December 2021 A pedestrian walks past a winter sale sign outside a John Lewis store on Oxford street in London Getty UK news in pictures 26 December 2021 Riders take their bikes through the snow near Castleside, County Durham PA UK news in pictures 25 December 2021 Patrick Corkery wears a santa hat and beard as waves crash over him at Forty Foot near Dublin during a Christmas Day dip PA UK news in pictures 24 December 2021 People stand inside Kings Cross Station on Christmas Eve in London Reuters UK news in pictures 23 December 2021 Christmas shoppers fill the car park at Fosse Shopping Park in Leicester PA UK news in pictures 22 December 2021 The sun rises behind the stones as people gather for the winter solstice at Stonehenge. Getty UK news in pictures 21 December 2021 People take part in a winter solstice swim at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh to mark the solstice and to witness the dawn after the longest night of the year PA UK news in pictures 20 December 2021 An auction employee displays poultry to buyers and sellers attending the Christmas Poultry Sale at York Auction Centre in Murton PA UK news in pictures 19 December 2021 Joao Moutinho of Wolverhampton Wanderers looks on during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux Getty Images UK news in pictures 18 December 2021 Freight lorries queuing at the port of Dover in Kent PA UK news in pictures 17 December 2021 Newly elected Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan, bursts 'Boris' bubble' held by colleague Tim Farron, as she celebrates following her victory in the North Shropshire by-election PA UK news in pictures 16 December 2021 Brussels sprouts are harvested by workers as they prepare for the busy Christmas period near Boston in Lincolnshire PA UK news in pictures 15 December 2021 Lewis Hamilton is made a Knight Bachelor by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle PA UK news in pictures 14 December 2021 The Royal Liver Buildings surrounded by early morning fog in Liverpool PA UK news in pictures 13 December 2021 People queue outside a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centre at St Thomas's Hospital in Westminster Getty Images UK news in pictures 12 December 2021 People take part in the Big Leeds Santa Dash in Roundhay Park, Leeds PA UK news in pictures 11 December 2021 People arrive at a Covid-19 vaccination centre at Elland Road in Leeds, PA UK news in pictures 10 December 2021 Stella Moris speaks to the media after the US Government won its High Court bid to overturn a judge’s decision not to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange PA UK news in pictures 9 December 2021 Camels are lead around Salisbury Cathedral during a rehearsal for the Christmas Eve Service PA UK news in pictures 8 December 2021 Margaret Keenan and Nurse May Parsons, a year after Margaret was the first person in the UK to receive the Pfizer vaccine PA UK news in pictures 7 December 2021 Snowfall in Leadhills, South Lanarkshire as Storm Barra hits the UK with disruptive winds, heavy rain and snow PA UK news in pictures 6 December 2021 A person tries to avoid sea spray on New Brighton promenade in Wallasey as the UK readies for the arrival of Storm Barra Getty UK news in pictures 5 December 2021 People release balloons during a tribute to six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes outside Emma Tustin's former address in Solihull, West Midlands, where he was murdered by his stepmother PA UK news in pictures 4 December 2021 People walk through a Christmas market in Trafalgar Square Reuters UK news in pictures 3 December 2021 A pedestrian carries a dog as they dodge shoppers on Oxford Street in central London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 2 December 2021 Duchess of Cambridge inspects a Faberge egg at the Victoria and Albert Museum Getty UK news in pictures 1 December 2021 Meerkats at London Zoo with an advent calendar PA UK news in pictures 30 November 2021 Workers put the finishing touches to the Trafalgar Square Christmas Tree ahead of the lighting ceremony later in the week PA UK news in pictures 29 November 2021 Home Secretary Priti Patel is greeted by a police dog at a special memorial service for Met Police Sergeant Matiu Ratana Getty UK news in pictures 28 November 2021 Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City battles for possession with Aaron Cresswell of West Ham United during a match at the Etihad during snow Manchester City/Getty UK news in pictures 27 November 2021 Residents clear branches from a fallen tree in Birkenhead, north west England as “Storm Arwen” triggered a rare “red weather” warning AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 3 December 2021 An aerial picture shows a worker using a quad bike and trailer to transport freshly harvested trees at Pimms Christmas Tree farm in Matfield, southeast England AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 26 November 2021 A shopper browses Christmas trees for sale at Pines and Needles in Dulwich, London Reuters UK news in pictures 25 November 2021 A murmuration of hundreds of thousands of starlings fly over a field at dusk in Cumbria, close to the Scottish border PA UK news in pictures 3 December 2021 A pedestrian carries a dog as they dodge shoppers on Oxford Street in central London AFP/Getty

Politics expert Professor Sir John Curtice said Mr Rees-Mogg’s attack on Mr Ross would be “repeated endlessly north of the border” by the Tories’ opponents.

“Given the difficulties the Conservatives are now in, they are at risk of beginning to implode themselves as a result of the internal fighting within the party,” warned Prof Curtice.

And the SNP seized on the comments, claiming they show “disdain for Scotland”.

Kirsten Oswald, the party’s deputy leader at Westminster, said: “Not only is it deeply humiliating for Douglas Ross but it is a telling insight into the arrogant and dismissive attitude that the Tory government has towards Scotland as a whole.”

Scottish Tory MSP Liz Smith described the remark as “very ill-advised”, while Holyrood colleague Jamie Greene said Mr Rees-Mogg should “have a long lie down”. Mr Ross himself said: “Jacob Rees-Mogg, as is anyone, is entitled to their opinions. I don’t have to agree with them.”

After four Tory MPs – including Mr Ross – demanded Mr Johnson’s resignation on Wednesday, others indicated today that they were keeping their powder dry until they see the outcome of the inquiry being led by Ms Gray, which is now expected to conclude next week.

But senior backbencher Philip Dunne made clear there would be serious consequences for anyone criticised by the Whitehall mandarin.

Mr Dunne told Times Radio: “I think the prime minister was quite right to apologise yesterday, and I think it is right that we wait to see what the investigation from Sue Gray establishes.

“People will then have to suffer the consequences of whatever happens.”

He added: “It’s a very unsettling and unedifying period. These are serious allegations at a very serious time for the country and it is not comfortable.”

Downing Street denied that the PM’s apology on Wednesday was insincere, after reports that he told MPs privately the scandal was “not his fault and he’s bravely taking the blame for others”.

Responding to the claim, Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “Failing to take responsibility is in this prime minister’s DNA. He’ll always try to shift the blame, it’s always someone else’s fault. He’s not sorry, he’s sorry he got caught out.”

But the PM’s official spokesperson said: “These are unsourced claims. What is clear is what the prime minister said repeatedly in the house, which is his view.

“The prime minister made clear repeatedly that there were things we didn’t get right and he must take responsibility.”

The spokesperson played down the significance of the eight-hour wait following Mr Johnson’s apology before Mr Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss signalled their support.

Asked if Mr Johnson enjoyed the full support of his cabinet, the PM’s official spokesperson told a regular Westminster media briefing: “Yes, and you can see they continue to deliver on the public’s priorities.”