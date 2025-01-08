Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Lammy is set to put in place sweeping new sanctions to target the finances of people smuggling networks as part Labour’s efforts to get a grip on the migrant crisis.

The planned measures are intended to disrupt the flow of money and make it harder for ringleaders to profit from the deadly trade.

It will be the world’s first standalone sanctions regime dedicated to targeting irregular migration and organised immigration crime, the government said.

Labour has put international co-operation at the heart of its plans after scrapping the Tory plan to send asylum seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda, with Sir Keir expected to discuss cooperation on the issue with France’s Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.

open image in gallery Foreign Secretary David Lammy is holding talks in London (PA) ( PA Wire )

As well as the UK’s sanctions regime, the Foreign Office expects to collaborate closely with international allies to combat people smugglers.

It comes after the number of migrants arriving in the UK after crossing the Channel in small boats was 25 per cent higher in 2024 than 2023.

Some 36,816 people made the journey in 2024, up from 29,437 the year before. The total is down 20 per cent on the record 45,774 arrivals in 2022, however.

Sir Keir Starmer said Britain must “dismantle the crime gangs facilitating breaches of our borders”, arguing that “crippling illicit finance rings allowing smugglers to traffic vulnerable people across Europe” would help “secure UK borders”.

The government will bring forward legislation for the new scheme, which is expected to come into force within the year.

The plans have not yet been finalised but the regime is likely to operate on similar lines to other sanctions, meaning asset freezes and travel bans for individuals or firms where there are reasonable grounds to suspect involvement in people smuggling.

The sanctions regime would prevent them using UK financial institutions to invest or move money around.

If the new scheme is in line with the UK’s other regimes, such as those aimed at tackling terrorism, cyber attacks or Russians linked to the war in Ukraine, breaches of sanctions could be a criminal offence, punishable by up to seven years in prison.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer said Britain must ‘dismantle the crime gangs facilitating breaches of our borders’ ( House of Commons )

The announcement comes ahead of a major speech by foreign secretary David Lammy on Thursday, who is expected to argue the new regime will target irregular migration and organised immigration crime “to secure UK borders in a decade of national renewal”.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Since coming into power, we have taken swift and robust action to smash the gangs, working with international partners to track down and disrupt dangerous criminal networks.

“With these new sanctions, we will target those profiting off putting lives at risk and disrupt the gangs’ finances, making it harder for them to operate.”