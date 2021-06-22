Jeffrey Donaldson warns of threat to ‘peace and stability’ as he is crowned new DUP leader

The crisis-hit Democratic Unionist Party has its third leader in just two months, after Jeffrey Donaldson was crowned without a contest.

The relative moderate replaces Edwin Poots – who as forced out after agreeing to a Sinn Fein demand in order to restore the new power-sharing executive at Stormont.

In an early warning shot, Mr Donaldson warned of the threat to “peace and stability” without changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol, which has imposed a post-Brexit trade border in the Irish Sea.