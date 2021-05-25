A partnership agreement has been reached by non-Labour councillors to run Durham County Council for the first time in 100 years.

The so-called Joint Administration made up of independents, Conservatives, Liberal Democrats and a Green has been arranged to take over at the council's annual meeting on Wednesday.

Labour was the largest party following the local elections, with 53 of 126 councillors, but lost overall control of the authority and a cross-party alliance will now take over.

Leadership of the council will rotate between the partnership, with cabinet positions shared out.

Liberal Democrat Amanda Hopgood is due to take charge initially.

A partnership spokesperson said: "We recognise that, subject to a successful annual meeting, this will be a historic moment for Durham County Council.

"Not only will the council be run by a non-Labour administration for the first time, it will also have its first ever female leader.

"In building to this moment, the partners have demonstrated what can be achieved by focusing on the big picture and the best outcome for communities across the county.

"That is the approach that the Joint Administration of Durham County Council intends to continue taking during its time in office.

"In that spirit, we are willing to work with any and all groups for the good of County Durham."

Labour said it was disappointed to have been shut from the alliance talks and said the exclusion of the most popular party “seems to go against the will of the people”.

PA